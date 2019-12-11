LISTEN: Will Greenwood's podcast: Sports Rugby agent Duncan Sandlant

On this week's pod, Will Greenwood and James Gemmell sit down with 'Agent of the Stars' Duncan Sandlant.

The global director of Esportif has brokered some of the biggest player deals in Rugby Union and is widely regarded as the global leader in the management of rugby coaches.

Also on the episode, our duo discuss Ian Foster's appointment as head coach of the All Blacks and the job he has ahead of him in New Zealand.

Closer to home Greenwood says England should consider former head coach Stuart Lancaster when forming their new coaching group post the Eddie Jones era.

Keep an ear out for all of that, plus a review and round-up of Champions Cup Round 3 from across Europe, as well as a look ahead to this weekend's European Cup Round 4 fixtures.