Tyrrells Premier 15s: Watch Harlequins vs Saracens on Sky Sports Facebook

Tune into the Sky Sports Facebook page from 2.50pm on Saturday to catch live coverage of this weekend's Tyrrells Premier 15s clash between Harlequins and Saracens.

A look at the league table shows Harlequins sitting top and Saracens in second, with just a single point between the pair.

It marks out Saturday's clash as pivotal in what is shaping up as a two-horse race for the title.

Sarries are coming off the back of a huge 69-12 victory over Darlington Mowden Park Sharks, while Quins are off the back of 39-13 away success at Wasps.

You can catch a live stream of Saturday's fixture from 2.50pm at Facebook.com/Skysports.