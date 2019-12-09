Tyrrells Round-up: Harlequins remain unbeaten while Firwood Waterloo claim first win of season

Amy Cokayne was one of six try scorers for Harlequins

Harlequins remain unbeaten after seeing off Wasps while Firwood Waterloo celebrate their first win of the season with Gloucester-Hartpury, Loughborough Lightning and Saracens all claiming convincing wins.

Bristol Bears 24-53 Gloucester-Hartpury

Gloucester-Hartpury bagged the bragging rights in the West Country derby as they sealed a comprehensive 53-24 victory over Bristol at Shaftesbury Park.

No 8 Ti Tauasosi crossed over for the cherry and whites in the opening 10 minutes and they scored a further eight tries during the 80 minutes. Katie Dougan, Ellie Underwood, Kelly Smith, Ceri Large, Cerys Hale, Lleucu George, Zoe Aldcroft and Natasha Hunt all registered their names on the scoresheet.

Firwood Waterloo 20-10 Richmond

It wasn't just Goodison Park that was bouncing on Merseyside over the weekend. There were joyous scenes at The Memorial Ground too as Firwood Waterloo recorded their first win of the season.

Laura Perrin and Elz Isaac were the top performers with the former scoring a brace on her first start this season while Isaac's pin-point accuracy from the tee was a telling factor as she slotted two penalties and two conversions.

Loughborough Lightning 50-26 Worcester Warriors

England captain Sarah Hunter bagged her side, Loughborough Lightning, the try bonus-point just after the half-hour mark against Worcester on Saturday. Lightning were quick out the blocks with Rhona Lloyd scoring the first of her two tries in the seventh minute.

Scrum-half Jenny Maxwell also scored a brace while prop Daleka Menin also crossed over before half-time. Worcester came back into it in the second period securing a losing bonus-point of their own but it was Lightning who had the last laugh with Megan Davey scoring the second of her two in the final play of the game.

Saracens 69-12 Darlington Mowden Park Sharks

The Sharks travelled down to Allianz Park and left empty-handed after suffering a 69-12 defeat at the hands of second place Saracens. The reigning champions scored 11 tries and secured the try-bonus point in the opening quarter in a one-sided display.

Georgie Lingham was the star of the show as she scored a hat-trick. Lotte Clapp and Rachel Laqeretabua both scored a brace and Hannah Botterman, May Campbell, Alex Ellis and Rocky Clark also crossed over. Zoe Harrison, making her first start of the season, kicked seven conversions.

Wasps 13-39 Harlequins

There's no stopping Harlequins as the table-toppers made it eight wins from eight, securing their eighth bonus-point along the way with a 39-13 victory over Wasps at Twyford Avenue.

The visitors scored six tries from Jess Breach, Heather Cowell, Anna Caplice, Leanne Riley, Sarah Beckett and Amy Cokayne. Quins' defensive display is also worthy of a mention and all roads now lead to the Stoop as they welcome Saracens in a mouth-watering encounter next Saturday.

Round 9 Fixtures

Saturday December 14

Harlequins vs Saracens

Darlington Mowden Park Sharks vs Bristol Bears

Worcester Warriors vs Firwood Waterloo

Gloucester-Hartpury vs Loughborough Lightning

Sunday December 15

Richmond vs Wasps