Team of the week: The stand-out players from the weekend's European Champions Cup and Challenge Cup games

Samuel Ezeala scores a try against Bath

See who makes our combined XV of star players from the third round European Champions Cup and Challenge Cup pool matches...

15. Tom Marshall (Gloucester)

The New Zealander was in scintillating form for Gloucester as they defeated Connacht 26-17 in Champions Cup Pool 5, scoring two tries in the bonus-point win.

Marshall terrorised the defence all afternoon at Kingsholm, making 142 metres - more than any other player in the competition over the weekend - and three clean breaks.

14. Samuel Ezeala (Clermont Auvergne)

The 19-year-old announced himself in style in his first Champions Cup match for Clermont, scoring two tries and setting up another as the French side won 34-17 away to Bath on Friday evening.

Barcelona-born Ezeala, who suffered a serious concussion two on his Clermont debut two years ago, racked up 86 metres and made three clean breaks as well.

13. Ollie Lawrence (Worcester Warriors)

The England U20 international showed more signs of his potential by helping Worcester to a 34-28 win at home to Pool 1 leaders the Dragons in the Challenge Cup on Saturday.

Lawrence scored a try, proved a slippery customer for the Welsh side's defence by beating six defenders and making two clean breaks, and won a turnover in defence.

12. Stuart McCloskey (Ulster)

The inside centre was the go-to man for Ulster as they snatched a thrilling 25-24 victory at home to Harlequins in a see-saw Champions Cup clash on Saturday, making 19 carries.

McCloskey made the most of those opportunities to get his hands on the ball as well, scoring one try, setting up another with a nice offload and making 116 metres with two clean breaks.

11. Josh Adams (Cardiff Blues)

The top try-scorer at the 2019 Rugby World Cup showed little sign of that form abating as he helped Cardiff to a convincing 54-22 win at home to Pau on Saturday evening the Challenge Cup.

Winger Adams ran in three tries to help the Blues secure a bonus-point win and made four clean breaks as well.

10. Danny Cipriani (Gloucester)

Did he mean that sideways kick in his own 22 which caught the Connacht defence off-guard and helped relieve some pressure? Only Cipriani knows the answer to that question.

What we do know is the fly-half is always capable of producing something a little different, while he made the interception which led to Louis Rees-Zammit's try and kicked three conversions.

9. John Cooney (Ulster)

It almost seems as if the Ulster scrum-half has taken up permanent residence in our team of the week, but it was again difficult to overlook his display for the province as they edged out Harlequins.

Cooney pulled the strings for his side along with Billy Burns in the halves and his nerveless kicking, including the game-winning 79th-minute penalty, proved crucial for the hosts.

1. Cian Healy (Leinster)

The Ireland prop helped lay the foundations for Leinster's 43-16 win away to Northampton Saints with some great work in the forwards.

Healy's efforts at the scrum and in the loose were rewarded with him grabbing the try which secured the bonus point for the visitors at Franklin's Gardens too.

2. Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs)

Named man of the match for his display in the hard-fought 22-20 win away to Sale Sharks, Cowan-Dickie got himself on the scoreboard as well on the back of a massive leg drive.

The England hooker showed good variation with his line-out throws too, along with being the go-to man for the Chiefs with 17 carries - beating seven defenders in the process.

3. Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors)

The 23-year-old put in a big shift for Glasgow in France as they kept themselves in contention for a place in the Champions Cup knock-out stages.

Fagerson particularly came to the fore in defence during the 27-24 win away to La Rochelle in Pool 2, making 15 tackles as the Warriors took victory.

4. Sam Lewis (Leicester Tigers)

Another England U20 player who enjoyed a good weekend in the Challenge Cup, Lewis played an important role as Leicester overwhelmed Calvisano 59-7 at home.

The second row won six line-outs and came up with a steal, made 15 tackles in defence, and scored a try on the back of making 78 metres, beating seven defenders and making four clean breaks.

5. Jonny Gray (Glasgow Warriors)

Gray was another player who came to the fore in defence for Glasgow as they held on for narrow win over La Rochelle, making a team-highest 19 tackles.

The Scotland international was a presence for the Warriors at the line-out too, winning the ball three times.

6. Nick Isiekwe (Saracens)

isiekwe

He may have ended on the losing team at Thomond Park, but Isiekwe's efforts for Saracens in the 10-3 defeat against Munster did not go unnoticed.

The back row made an impressive 21 tackles and was dominant for the visitors at the line-out, coming up with the ball eight times.

7. Josh van der Flier (Leinster)

The Ireland international was named man of the match for his role in Leinster's win away to Northampton, making some big carries for his team.

Van der Flier was immense on the defensive side as well, making 17 tackles and coming up with three turnovers.

8. Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins)

Although his team were narrowly beaten at the Kingspan Stadium, Dombrandt was one of the shining lights for the Gallagher Premiership side.

He ran a smart line to score a try from Kyle Sinckler's pass in the first half, beat eight defenders and made four clean breaks from 14 carries, plus made 16 tackles in defence.