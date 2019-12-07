Champions Cup: Leo Cullen waits on Johnny Sexton knee injury

Johnny Sexton suffered a knee injury in Leinster's win over Northampton

Leo Cullen is waiting to discover the extent of Johnny Sexton's knee injury after the fly-half was forced off in Leinster's Champions Cup win over Northampton Saints.

Sexton left the field early in the second half of the 43-16 triumph at Franklin's Gardens which put them five points clear at the top of Pool 1 after going down awkwardly in a tackle.

He was later seen pitchside with ice around the injured knee, but Leinster coach Cullen is unsure of how serious the injury to the Ireland international is.

"Johnny has taken a bang to the knee and we'll see how much damage has been done," Cullen said.

"We're just trying to build cohesion with the guys coming back from the World Cup and that's taking a bit of time.

"This was a positive step, but we'll get better each week and continue to improve."

Meanwhile, Saints head coach Chris Boyd, who revealed Courtney Lawes will not return until later in the month because of a hamstring injury, categorically ruled out signing England scrum-half Ben Youngs from Leicester for next season.

Reports have stated Youngs could be joining Tigers' bitter East Midlands rivals, but the New Zealander dismissed those as speculation.

"I have never spoken to Ben Youngs in my life and we have absolutely no interest in Ben Youngs at Northampton Saints," Boyd said, adding: "Is that reasonably clear?"

"We are looking for young guys with potential. Ben Youngs has been wonderful for Leicester and for England. Leicester are his club.

"I am not interested in recruiting a 30-year-old from another club in England. It's not where we are going.

"You can put that one to bed. It is probably his agent looking for another 100k. Nothing to do with us."