Friday's Champions Cup talking points: Harlequins vs Ulster; Racing 92 vs Ospreys

Harlequins vs Ulster headlines Friday's Champions Cup action, with John Cooney looking to thrive again

The fourth round of this season's European Champions Cup is nearly upon us, and so is the return legs of the December back-to-backs.

It all kicks off again on Friday evening with this week offering a double-header...

Quins' must-win clash - though you wouldn't know it...

Harlequins had victory and a palpable route into the European Cup quarter-finals within their grasp last week in Belfast when leading into the final seconds, but a last-gasp John Cooney penalty gave Ulster a dramatic 25-24 victory.

Now, Quins dare not lose to the same opponents at the Stoop on Friday or their European season will be over.

Alex Dombrandt and Quins appeared to have an away win in their palms in Belfast last week before a late defeat

Having already lost at Clermont and Ulster in Pool 3 this season, anymore defeats for Quins would be fatal.

Win on Friday, though, and they remain in the hunt, yet their team selection suggests a squad and management whose priorities lie elsewhere.

'Not considered for selection' are Messrs Chris Robshaw, Joe Marler, Gabriel Ibitoye, Marcus Smith, Tom Lawday and Danny Care. An extremely curious move.

With two home fixtures to come against Ulster and Clermont, plus a trip to Bath - who have no chance of progression - three wins would likely have seen Quins into a quarter-final place.

Ulster, on the other hand, will see Friday's clash as a chance to put one foot into the quarter-finals and now have an increased chance to do so.

Cooney and co are four wins from four in Europe heading to the Stoop

With four wins from four, Dan McFarland's men have been in impressive form and a win at the Stoop will give them a monumental shot at booking a last eight place.

Harlequins: 15 Ross Chisholm, 14 Vereniki Goneva, 13 James Lang, 12 Francis Saili, 11 Cadan Murley, 10 Brett Herron, 9 Martin Landajo; 1 Santiago Garcia Botta, 2 Elia Elia, 3 Kyle Sinckler (c), 4 Stephan Lewies, 5 Tevita Cavubati, 6 Will Evans, 7 Semi Kunatani, 8 Alex Dombrandt.

Replacements: 16 Jack Musk, 17 Nick Auterac, 18 Simon Kerrod, 19 Dino Lamb, 20 James Chisholm, 21 Niall Saunders, 22 Paul Lasike, 23 Travis Ismaiel

Ulster: 15 Jacob Stockdale, 14 Matt Faddes, 13 Luke Marshall, 12 Stuart McCloskey, 11 Louis Ludik, 10 Billy Burns, 9 John Cooney; 1 Eric O'Sullivan, 2 Rob Herring, 3 Marty Moore, 4 Kieran Treadwell, 5 Iain Henderson (c), 6 Sean Reidy, 7 Jordi Murphy, 8 Marcell Coetzee.

Replacements: 16 Adam McBurney, 17 Andrew Warwick, 18 Tom O'Toole, 19 Alan O'Connor, 20 Matthew Rea, 21 David Shanahan, 22 Bill Johnston, 23 Craig Gilroy.

Racing looking to take control of the pool of death

Also on Friday, Racing 92 will look to take a firm control of Pool 4 when they welcome the Ospreys to La Defense Arena.

Pool 4 is perhaps the most fascinating to date, with Racing and Munster both unbeaten after two wins and a draw apiece (against each other at Thomond Park), and defending champions Saracens also still more than in the pool courtesy of that draw and a losing bonus-point in Limerick last week.

Juan Imhoff and Racing have been in scintillating form so far in the Champions Cup

Racing sit top currently by a single point due to more bonus-points, and could extend their lead to six points with a bonus-point win over the Ospreys - who are struggling hugely this season - in Paris.

One of Munster and Saracens will then drop further points when they face each other a day later on Saturday in London.

Racing are in a great position, and should they avoid any slip-ups on Friday, a quarter-final from one of the toughest pools in memory looks more and more a certainty.

Racing 92: 15 Simon Zebo, 14 Louis Dupichot, 13 Virimi Vakatawa, 12 Henry Chavancy (c), 11 Juan Imhoff, 10 Ben Volavola, 9 Maxime Machenaud; 1 Eddy Ben Arous, 2 Teddy Baubigny, 3 Cedate Gomes Sa, 4 Donnacha Ryan, 5 Boris Palu, 6 Fabien Sanconnie, 7 Baptiste Chouzenoux, 8 Yoan Tanga.

Replacements: 16 Camille Chat, 17 Hassane Kolingar, 18 Georges Henri Colombe, 19 Dominic Bird, 20 Jordan Joseph, 21 Antoine Gibert, 22 Olivier Klemenczak, 23 Finn Russell.

Ospreys: 15 Cai Evans, 14 Lesley Klim, 13 Tiaan Thomas-Wheeler, 12 Kieran Williams, 11 Luke Morgan, 10 Marty McKenzie, 9 Shaun Venter; 1 Nicky Smith, 2 Scott Otten, 3 Ma'afu Fia , 4 Adam Beard, 5 Lloyd Ashley, 6 Dan Lydiate (c), 7 Sam Cross, 8 Morgan Morris

Replacements: 16 Dewi Lake, 17 Rhys Fawcett, 18 Simon Gardiner, 19 Guido Volpi, 20 Will Jones, 21 Aled Davies, 22 Luke Price, 23 Tom Williams.