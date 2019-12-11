Ospreys' Dan Evans banned for four weeks for red card against Racing 92

Dan Evans will be free to play again on January 6

Ospreys' Dan Evans has been suspended for four weeks following his early red card in the Heineken Champions Cup defeat against Racing 92.

Evans received one of the quickest red cards in professional rugby history when he was sent off by referee Frank Murphy. Just 37 seconds has been played at the Liberty Stadium when the full-back went up to claim a high ball and his boot made contact with the head of Racing wing Teddy Thomas.

Under World Rugby Law 9.12, which relates to kicking offences, the sanctions range from four weeks up to a potential year suspension.

An independent disciplinary panel, chaired by Dan White, considered the case on Wednesday, reviewing imagery of the incident as well as hearing evidence from Evans via video conference, along with Ospreys manager Dai Davies.

The committee upheld the red card decision, finding "the act of foul play was reckless".

Disciplinary rules over contact to the head or neck carry a minimum mandatory mid-range sanction, so eight weeks was selected as the appropriate entry point.

Ospreys were beaten 40-19 by Racing 92 in the Champions Cup

A statement from the independent disciplinary panel continued: "There were no aggravating factors, and taking into account the player's guilty plea and timely expression of remorse, the committee reduced the sanction by the maximum of 50 per cent before imposing a four-week suspension."

Both Evans and the EPCR have the right to appeal the decision.

Evans' ban will see him miss the Guinness PRO14 match against Cardiff Blues, as well as the showdown against Scarlets on Boxing Day and the game with the Dragons at Rodney Parade before being clear to play again on January 6.

The independent disciplinary hearing also dealt with the case against Munster back-row Arno Botha, who was sent off against Saracens.

Arno Botha is shown a red card by referee Romain Poite

Botha was dismissed in the 81st minute of the Champions Cup fixture for striking replacement Nick Tompkins with his arm.

The red card was upheld, with the minimum mandatory mid-range sanction of six weeks reduced by 50 per cent to a three-week suspension. Both will be free to play on December 30.

In the Challenge Cup, Dragons No 8 Taine Basham has been banned for one week after being sent off for a dangerous tackle on Worcester Warriors replacement Gareth Simpson.

The committee took into account Basham's clear disciplinary record, as well as "his youth and inexperience and his expression of remorse", to reduce the sanction by half. Basham will be clear to resume playing on December 16.