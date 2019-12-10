Wales forward Cory Hill close to return after 10 months out

Hill could feature against Worcester in the Challenge Cup on Friday night

Wales forward Cory Hill is closing in on a return to action after almost 10 months out of the game.

The Dragons lock has been sidelined due to a stress fracture in his leg.

He has not played since Wales beat England during last season's Guinness Six Nations. Hill suffered an ankle injury during that game, before a stress fracture in his leg was later discovered.

Hill was named in Wales' World Cup squad and travelled to Japan in the hope he could recover full fitness, but that did not materialise and he returned home without playing a game.

He could, though, feature when the Dragons tackle Worcester in a key European Challenge Cup pool game at Rodney Parade on Friday.

Hill scored Wales' first try when they beat England during this year's Six Nations

"Cory is pretty close and he is a potential for this game," Dragons boss Dean Ryan told the Welsh region's official website.

"There is no better place to lead than on a field, and Cory is obviously frustrated after the summer and is desperate to get out there.

"I just want to make sure that we get him out at the right time because I don't want him to go backwards.

"There is nothing stopping Cory playing (on Friday). Well, there is, it's whether I select him!

"I haven't made my mind up yet, but there is nothing stopping him running around and playing a game, which is great."