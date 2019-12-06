Challenge Cup: Edinburgh beat Wasps to stay in quarter-final contention

Blair Kinghorn scored Edinburgh's third try

Edinburgh recorded a 31-20 bonus-point victory over Wasps to maintain their strong position in European Challenge Cup Pool 3.

Lima Sopoaga put Wasps ahead after 16 minutes with a penalty but the hosts took the lead soon after and Edinburgh went into the second half with a 10-6 lead.

Two quick tries at the start of the second half from Blair Kinghorn and Duhan Van Der Merwe put the hosts firmly in the lead, with Simon Hickey converting both.

Wasps fought back, with tries from Sopoaga and Nizaam Carr reducing the deficit, but they could not prevent Edinburgh securing a crucial bonus-point win.

Bordeaux-Begles stormed to a 73-3 win over Agen in Pool 3's other game after scoring six tries in the first half at Stade Armandie.

Bordeaux carried on in the second half in the same manner as the first, as they reached 73 points.

Castres moved into second place in Pool 1 after a 28-12 win over Enisei.