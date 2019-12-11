Scotland winger Tommy Seymour retires from internationals

Seymour scored 20 tries for Scotland, putting him fourth on their all-time list

Tommy Seymour has become the second player to retire from international rugby with Scotland in the past seven days.

Wing Seymour has announced his decision on the heels of former Scotland captain John Barclay opting to step away last Thursday.

The Nashville-born 31-year-old won 55 caps after making his debut against the Springboks in 2013.

"Playing for Scotland has been the greatest honour," Seymour said in a post on social media. "The pride from wearing the thistle on my chest is one of the most powerful feelings I've experienced.

"It was in every way a dream come true and an amazing journey to share with friends, family and Scotland supporters.

Seymour toured New Zealand with the British and Irish Lions in 2017

"I have been fortunate enough to play with some of the greatest players this country has ever produced and even more fortunate that in some I have found friends for life.

"To my loving wife Katy, who held the fort through my many days and months away from home, thank you for being my rock through all the ups and downs that come with playing international sport."

Seymour, who plays for Glasgow Warriors in the PRO14, qualified to play for Scotland through his Glasgow-born mother.

Aside from representing Scotland, he also had the honour of pulling on a British and Irish Lions jersey during their 2017 tour of New Zealand.

Although he did not figure in any of the Tests, Seymour did play in four other games, scoring three tries.