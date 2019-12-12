Scott Wisemantel named Australia attack coach

Scott Wisemantel has joined Dave Rennie's staff at the Wallabies

Rugby Australia have appointed former England assistant coach Scott Wisemantel as the Wallabies’ attack coach.

The 49-year-old returns to Australia after he left Eddie Jones' England coaching staff following an 18-month spell which culminated at the World Cup in Japan.

Wisemantel has signed a four-year deal to work under new Wallabies head coach Dave Rennie, who succeeded Michael Cheika last month.

Wisemantel (left) worked under Eddie Jones at England

"I'm really looking forward to returning home to Australia after 10 years and for the opportunity to work alongside Dave Rennie," former rugby league player Wisemantel said.

"I've learnt a few things from working with various programs around the world and it's given me another perspective on how to view the game as an attack coach.

"Historically, the Wallabies have been innovative in how they play the game and how they attack so I want to bring that to the table."

Wisemantel takes over the role from Shaun Berne, who was appointed by Cheika this year and worked with the Australia backs as they reached the World Cup quarter-finals.

Rugby Australia have also named Dean Benton as national head of athletic performance, while Chris Webb will serve as general manager of the Wallabies.