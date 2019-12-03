LISTEN: Will Greenwood's rugby podcast

Will Greenwood and Rupert Cox are back with their latest rugby podcast - and this week they are joined by Dave Rennie.

Newly-appointed Australia head coach Rennie, currently in charge at Glasgow Warriors, tells us how he wants to get results from the outset and how his family is looking forward to moving closer to home.

The proud New Zealander confirms he will be singing 'Advance Australia Fair' rather than 'God Defend New Zealand' when the Wallabies clash with the All Blacks as well!

Closer to home, there is a review of the weekend's Gallagher Premiership action and a look ahead to the third round of European Champions Cup pool stage matches.

Will gives his verdict on which team he thinks is destined for relegation to the Championship - and the answer might surprise you.

There is a look ahead to the Dubai Sevens too, plus a few England tales on tour.