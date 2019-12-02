Tyrrells Premier 15s: Sarries seal London derby, Worcester edge Bristol, Loughborough, Quins & Gloucester-Hartpury win well
By Rhodri Jeremiah | Twitter: @RhodriJeremiah
Last Updated: 02/12/19 5:07pm
We recap the latest round of Tyrrells Premier 15s fixtures as the best of women's rugby in England face off...
Wasps 21-32 Saracens
Saracens bagged the bragging rights in the London derby against Wasps on Saturday, recording a 32-21 bonus-point win. Red Roses star Hannah Botterman scored a brace, while Mackenzie Carson, Rocky Clark and Poppy Cleall also crossed over the whitewash.
It was a sweet moment for Clark, England's most-capped player, as she was playing against her former club. Lisa Martin scored the remaining seven points for Saracens from the boot, helping her side continue their unbeaten run this season. Wasps' points came from tries by Maud Muir and Abby Dow, plus 11 points from Lizzie Goulden.
Richmond 0-34 Loughborough Lightning
Rachael Woosey was the star of the show at the Athletic Ground scoring a hat-trick in the 34-0 win. England captain Sarah Hunter also touched down as did Jennifer Maxwell and Rhona Lloyd.
2014 World Cup winning captain, Katy Daley-Mclean, slotted two conversions. A shout-out to Richmond flanker Libby Povey who was playing in her 50th first team appearance for the Richmond club.
Harlequins 81-0 Firwood-Waterloo
It was top versus bottom at Surrey Sports Park as Harlequins played host to Firwood-Waterloo. The gulf in quality was clear to see as the table-toppers ran out 81-0 victors.
Davinia Catlin (3), Giada Franco, Heather Cowell (2), Tove Viksten (2), Emily Scott, Jess Breach (2), Emily Robinson and Fiona Fletcher all crossed over the try-line to secure Quins' seventh bonus-point win on the bounce.
Gloucester-Hartpury 60-12 Darlington Mowden Park Sharks
It was the perfect 10 for Gloucester-Hartpury at the Alpas Arena on Saturday as they ran in 10 tries in a one-sided affair against Darlington Mowden Park Sharks.
Rachel Lund, Kelly Smith (2), Mia Venner, El Perry, Ellie Underwood (2), Ceri Large, Natasha Hunt and Charlie-Mai Manns all crossed over during the 80 minutes.
Centre Lleucu George kicked three conversions and replacement Ellen Murphy also slotted two. The visitors did have something to cheer about as Liz Musgrove scored a brace in the second 40.
Worcester Warriors 15-12 Bristol Bears
The M5 derby was a tight encounter on Sunday with Worcester recording their first win of the season courtesy of a 15-12 victory over Bristol.
Worcester No 8 Lucy Lockhart scored two first half tries and Carys Cox also crossed over for the hosts. It was a weekend to remember for Worcester Director of Rugby Jo Yapp as she coached the Barbarians to a 29-15 victory over Wales at the Principality Stadium 24 hours earlier.
Round 8 Fixtures
Bristol Bears v Gloucester-Hartpury
Saracens v Darlington Mowden Park Sharks
Firwood-Waterloo v Richmond
Loughborough Lightning v Worcester Warriors
Wasps v Harlequins