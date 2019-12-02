Gloucester News

More from Rugby Union

Joe Simpson extends Gloucester contract

Last Updated: 02/12/19 11:15am

Joe Simpson has had a flying start to his Gloucester Rugby career since joining from Wasps in the summer
Gloucester Rugby have confirmed Joe Simpson has extended his contract with the club.

The scrum-half joined from Wasps last summer on a one-year deal, going on to score eight tries in nine appearances so far for the side.

The 31-year-old, who featured for England in the 2011 World Cup, admitted he didn't have to think twice in committing his future to the club with the new, undisclosed deal.

He said: "I've loved my time here so far. Everyone at Gloucester Rugby made me feel really welcome from the moment I arrived ahead of pre-season which helped me to settle in quickly, get used to being at a new club and hitting the ground running in a rugby sense.

"It's a terrific set-up, a great bunch of players and we're starting to show what we can do on the pitch. I genuinely think that we can go on to achieve great things here at Gloucester Rugby.

"I didn't hesitate and I'm delighted that I'll be staying with Gloucester Rugby and helping to build for the future."

Gloucester reached the Gallagher Premiership semi-finals last season but have made an indifferent start to the new campaign and currently sit seventh in the table.

