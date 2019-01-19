Other matches

Sat 19th January

European Rugby Champions Cup

  • Castres vs Gloucester
  • 5:30pm Saturday 19th January
  •  
FT

Castres 24

Tries: Vialelle (40,50), Batlle (71), Firmin (80)
Conversions: Kockott (40,51)

Gloucester 22

Tries: Trinder (1), Vellacott (19), Williams (67)
Conversions: Williams (2,19)
Penalties: Williams (56)

Report

Castres 24-22 Gloucester: Castres snatch late win

Last Updated: 19/01/19 9:26pm

Yohan Le Bourhis chips over the Gloucester defence
Yohan Le Bourhis chips over the Gloucester defence

A late try from Maama Vaipulu gave Castres Olympique a 24-22 win over Gloucester at Stade Pierre Fabre on Saturday.

The win meant Castres finished in third place in Pool 2 on 14 points - level with second-placed Exeter, with Gloucester at the bottom on nine points.

Henry Trinder and Ben Vellacott gave Gloucester the early advantage with two early tries that were both converted by Owen Williams.

Ben Vellacott of Gloucester breaks past Christophe Samson
Ben Vellacott of Gloucester breaks past Christophe Samson

Castres clawed a try back just before the break when Rory Kockott converted centre's Florian Vialelle effort. Vialelle scored his second after the break as Castres drew level with another conversion from Kockott.

A penalty and a fine try from Williams gave Gloucester back the lead before Armand Batlle dived over for Castres third try.

Gloucester soaked up plenty of pressure and looked to have held on for the win before Vaipulu dived over to give Castres the win.

©2019 Sky UK