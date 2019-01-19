Castres 24-22 Gloucester: Castres snatch late win

Yohan Le Bourhis chips over the Gloucester defence

A late try from Maama Vaipulu gave Castres Olympique a 24-22 win over Gloucester at Stade Pierre Fabre on Saturday.

The win meant Castres finished in third place in Pool 2 on 14 points - level with second-placed Exeter, with Gloucester at the bottom on nine points.

Henry Trinder and Ben Vellacott gave Gloucester the early advantage with two early tries that were both converted by Owen Williams.

Ben Vellacott of Gloucester breaks past Christophe Samson

Castres clawed a try back just before the break when Rory Kockott converted centre's Florian Vialelle effort. Vialelle scored his second after the break as Castres drew level with another conversion from Kockott.

A penalty and a fine try from Williams gave Gloucester back the lead before Armand Batlle dived over for Castres third try.

Gloucester soaked up plenty of pressure and looked to have held on for the win before Vaipulu dived over to give Castres the win.