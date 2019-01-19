Owen Farrell a doubt for England's Six Nations opener in Ireland

Owen Farrell is set to captain England against Ireland in Dublin

Owen Farrell is a doubt for England's Six Nations opener in Ireland after a thumb injury ruled him out of Saracens' European Champions Cup match against Glasgow Warriors.

Farrell was set to have a minor procedure on the problem instead of playing in Sarries' final Pool 3 fixture on January 19.

Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall confirmed the issue is set to keep Farrell out of action for 7-10 days which would put his selection for the opening Six Nations match away to Ireland at risk.

Farrell missed Saracens' Champions Cup match with Glasgow

England go to Dublin to play last year's Grand Slam winners on February 2, and Farrell was set to captain the team with Dylan Hartley already absent because of a knee injury.

England will travel to Portugal on January 23 to begin their preparations but Farrell's attendance is now in doubt.

