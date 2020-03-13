Chiefs 24-27 Hurricanes: Jordie Barrett kicks late goal to win Super Rugby clash

Hurricanes players celebrate after beating the Chiefs

Full-back Jordie Barrett kicked a penalty four minutes after the full-time siren to give the Hurricanes a 27-24 win over New Zealand conference leaders the Chiefs in Super Rugby.

The Hurricanes carried the ball through 37 phases before winning a penalty for a late tackle. Barrett slotted the ball between the posts from 40 meters to allow the Hurricanes to overcome a 24-14 deficit in the second half and the loss of their captain T.J. Perenara with a yellow card.

Jordie Barrett celebrates after kicking the winning penalty

The Hurricanes also bounced back from a contentious home loss last weekend to the Blues in a match in which they were reduced to 12 men in the second half by one red card and two yellow cards.

The loss of Perenara to the sin bin in the 56th minute of Friday's match in Hamilton brought back chilling memories of the Blues loss, especially when the Chiefs scored through winger Shaun Stevenson to extend their lead to 24-14 while the Hurricanes were a man short.

Asafo Aumua of the Hurricanes celebrates after scoring a try

But the Hurricanes camped in Chiefs territory through most of the last 10 minutes and fought their way back into the match.

Barrett cut the lead to seven points with a 61st-minute penalty, then replacement hooker Asafo Aumuo drove through a lineout to score a try, converted by Barrett, which leveled the score after 71 minutes.

Solomon Alaimalo and Pita Gus Sowakula look on after losing to the 'Canes

The Hurricanes then stayed on attack through the remainder of the match but, for a long time, were unable to find a chink in the Chiefs' defense. They carried the ball through those 37 phases, probing on both sides of the field and searching for an opportunity which finally came when Chiefs backrower Pita Gus Sowakula gave away a penalty for a late tackle.