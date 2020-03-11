Will Greenwood's podcast: Nigel Owens & Marco Bortolami on Joe Marler and more

On this week's podcast, Will Greenwood and Rupert Cox are joined by two special guests to discuss the latest rugby union talking points.

Welsh referee Nigel Owens is on hand to talk through the decision process which led to Manu Tuilagi being sent off in England's win over Wales last Saturday.

Owens explains how Tuilagi's action was always illegal and therefore there could be no mitigating circumstances.

As usual, Will reviews the weekend's action and rates each team as the impact of coronavirus leads to an early end for most teams.

Plus, former Italy captain Marco Bortolami, now assistant coach at Benetton Rugby, dials in from Northern Italy to discusses the impact the coronavirus is having on him and the club's season.