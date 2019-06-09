Clermont 33-13 Lyon: Greig Laidlaw kicks his team into Top 14 final

Greig Laidlaw played a starring role in Clermont's Top 14 semi-final win over Lyon

Greig Laidlaw kicked 16 points as Clermont overcame Lyon 33-13 to complete the line-up for this year’s Top 14 final.

The Scotland international enjoyed a perfect record with the boot in Sunday's semi-final, kicking four penalties and two conversions to help his side set up a showdown with league leaders Toulouse at the Stade de France this Saturday.

It was Lyon who drew first blood in the match though, with Liam Gill breaking the Clermont line and scampering over for an unconverted try in the 11th minute.

Alivereti Raka was one of the try-scorers for Clermont against Lyon

However, Laidlaw responded two minutes later with his first penalty of the afternoon. Lyon fly-half Jonathan Wisniewski then kicked one of his own midway through the first half, only for two more penalties from the Clermont scrum-half to edge them ahead.

The hosts' first try followed on the half-hour mark as Damian Penaud finishing off a good attack for a converted score which saw Clermont lead 16-8 at half time.

Wisniewski missed a penalty seven minutes after the restart and Lyon had prop Clement Ric sin-binned, with Clermont taking full advantage of their numerical superiority as Alivereti Raka finished for a second converted try.

Clermont then had Camille Lopez shown a yellow card and it was during this period Lyon were able to hit back with an unconverted try through Deon Fourie on 68 minutes.

But Laidlaw landed his third penalty of the match five minutes from time and George Mola's try, converted by Lopez, put the seal on the win.