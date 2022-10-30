England 41-5 Australia: Red Roses advance to World Cup semi-final with victory over Australia

Marlie Packer scores one of her three tries in England's quarter-final victory over Australia

England booked their place in the semi-finals of the women’s Rugby World Cup with a 41-5 victory over Australia in Auckland.

With rain pouring down in the first half and the pitch soaked with water, there were errors from both sides. But England ultimately controlled the game.

Their first try came from captain Sarah Hunter, who was picking up a record-breaking 138th cap. She scored under the posts as England's strong scrum drove over the line.

Sarah Hunter has a record-breaking 138 England caps

In the first half both England's Zoe Aldcroft and Australia's captain Shannon Parry were sin-binned with yellow cards. The Red Roses however managed the conditions better and kept themselves ahead on the scoreboard throughout.

With a lineout England set up a driving maul that saw Marlie Packer touch down for her team's second try of the game.

She carved out further breathing room for the Red Roses when she scythed through Australia's line for another try.

Australia however struck back just before half-time. Emily Chancellor sliding over the line at speed finished a well-worked try in style.

But they weren't able to make any further inroads on the scoreboard. Instead tries from Abbie Ward, Amy Cokayne and Alex Matthews extended England's lead further. Packer then grabbed her third try of the match when another maul drove over the line in the final minute of the game.

England came through another test with a wide 41-5 victory and their own winning run still intact.

The two-time champions, who have never failed to reach the World Cup semi-finals, extended that record winning run to 29 consecutive victories and will face either the United States or Canada in the last four clash at Eden Park next Saturday.

Hosts New Zealand, the last team to defeat the English back in 2019, will take on Wales in the other semi-final.

"We've spoken all week about trying to get a good start and we're used to these conditions back out in England, and it showed," said England captain Sarah Hunter.

"We can adapt and still play rugby. I'm really proud of the way the girls attacked this game. It's easy when you see it pouring down to shy away but the whole group fronted up.

"We're in knockout rugby and that's the sort of performance you want."

The Red Roses' potential route to World Cup glory

England will face the winners of Canada's clash against the United States, which takes place immediately after their match in Auckland.

Canada topped Pool B after three bonus-point victories, including a 29-14 win against the USA in their final pool fixture. A semi-final fixture between Canada and England would represent a repeat of the 2014 final won by the Red Roses.

France - who finished second to England in Pool C - face tournament hosts New Zealand in the last four.

The semi-finals both take place at Eden Park on Saturday November 5, with the first match - involving England - kicking off at 3.30am GMT ahead of New Zealand vs France beginning at 6.30am.

England and New Zealand have contested four of the last five World Cup finals, with the Black Ferns coming out on top each time. This year's final takes place on Saturday November 12 (6.30am GMT).