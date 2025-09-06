England 47-7 Australia: Red Roses set up Women's World Cup quarter-final against Scotland with seven-try comeback win to top Pool A

Jess Breach scored England's first try on her 50th international cap

Sadia Kabeya and Kelsey Clifford claimed two tries apiece as England set up a World Cup quarter-final with Scotland by securing top spot in Pool A thanks to a 47-7 bonus-point win over Australia.

Jess Breach, Abbie Ward and Sarah Bern also crossed in Brighton to help the Red Roses come from behind and equal their own world record of 30 consecutive Test victories.

Australia briefly threatened an upset at the Amex Stadium following an early score from hooker Adiana Talakai before John Mitchell's side restored order to underline their status as pre-tournament favourites.

With the Scots to come next Sunday in Bristol, a commanding victory in front of 30,443 spectators in the south-coast sunshine was tempered slightly by injuries sustained by Hannah Botterman and Ellie Kildunne.

Australia progress as group runners-up - ahead of the United States on points difference - and will face Canada in the last eight.

England had already guaranteed a place in the knockout stages thanks to crushing wins over the USA and Samoa, while the Wallaroos only needed to avoid an improbable defeat of 76 points or more to join them.

Joanne Yapp's underdogs swiftly showed they were not content to settle for second spot and led inside six minutes when Talakai burrowed over and scrum-half Samantha Wood converted.

Breach touches down for England's first try

Amid a series of mistakes from both sides in a frantic opening, Sussex-born wing Breach marked her 50th cap by crossing at the other end but, after fly-half Zoe Harrison was unable to add the extras, only some last-ditch defending prevented the disjointed hosts falling further behind.

Hooker Amy Cokayne then had a score chalked off on review after dropping the ball as she attempted to ground before loosehead prop Botterman limped off to add to England's early woes.

Prop Hannah Botterman left the field after an acute back spasm

The Princess of Wales - a patron of the Rugby Football Union - was among an expectant crowd which eventually saw the home team take control of the contest in the closing stages of the half.

Lock Ward crashed over in the 32nd minute before Kabeya touched down following a lineout maul, with Harrison's successful conversions leaving England 19-7 ahead at the interval.

The Princess of Wales was among those in attendance in Brighton

Australia head coach Yapp - a former England captain - had made little secret of the size of the task facing her team as they sought a first win over their opponents at the eighth time of asking.

Flanker Kabeya capitalised on a Wallaroos error to bag England's bonus point four minutes into the second period after being teed up by Natasha Hunt before full-back Kildunne, whose 50:22 led to the initial opportunity, went off for a head injury assessment from which she did not return.

Full-back Ellie Kildunne was forced off after a blow to the head

Australia fly-half Faitala Moleka was sin-binned for head-on-head contact as she helped hold up Maud Muir before replacement prop Clifford - on for the stricken Botterman - twice bulldozed over.

Replacement tighthead Bern completed the scoring 15 minutes from time - with Harrison extending her points tally to 12 - before her evening was soured slightly by a yellow card for a high challenge.

Mitchell: England 'a little bit clunky'

England head coach John Mitchell: "We didn't start well, we looked a little bit clunky, a bit untidy in attack, but I thought our defence was outstanding.

"Sometimes attack doesn't go for you, so it's something that was in our own control - it wasn't something that Australia were doing to us. We'll just go back and reflect on our preparation."

All eyes turn to Bristol and the World Cup quarter-finals, where Australia face Canada on Saturday at 4pm before England take on Scotland on Sunday at 4pm.