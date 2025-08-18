Women's Rugby World Cup 2025: Schedule, fixtures, results, teams, kick-off times, venues

The 2025 Women's Rugby World Cup lands in England, and the Red Roses are chasing glory at the end of five thrilling weeks of rugby on home soil.

Finalists in all but one of the nine editions, two-time winners England are banking on home advantage to boost their conversion rate and finally break New Zealand's stranglehold on the tournament.

The Red Roses, who kick the tournament off against the United States in Sunderland on August 22, start the competition as rugby's top-ranked team, tournament favourites and having won the last seven Six Nations titles.

But the Black Ferns, back-to-back defending champions, remain the team to beat and arrive on English soil fearless, with five of their six World Cup titles won at England's expense.

Women's Rugby World Cup venues

Eight stadiums across England will host pool and knockout matches, culminating in the final at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham - the iconic home of English rugby and the host venue for the 1991 and 2015 men's Rugby World Cup finals.

Allianz Stadium, Twickenham

Capacity - 82,000

Matches - Final and bronze final

Stadium of Light, Sunderland

Capacity - 49,000

Matches - Opening game

American Express Stadium, Brighton

Capacity - 31,876

Matches - Pool stage

Aston Gate, Bristol

Capacity - 26,462

Matches - Quarter-finals & Semi-finals

Sandy Park, Exeter

Capacity - 15,600

Matches - Pool stage & Quarter-finals

Franklin's Gardens, Northampton

Capacity - 15,249

Matches - Pool stage

Salford Community Stadium, Manchester

Capacity - 11,404

Matches - Pool stage

York Community Stadium, York

Capacity - 8,500

Matches - Pool stage

Image: The 2025 Women's Rugby World Cup culminates at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham - the iconic home of English rugby

Pools and format

The tournament begins with 16 nations split across four pools.

Pool A - England, Australia, United States, Samoa

Pool B - Canada, Scotland, Wales, Fiji

Pool C - New Zealand, Ireland, Japan, Spain

Pool D - France, Italy, South Africa, Brazil

Following three round-robin fixtures, the top two teams from each pool will progress to the knockout stage.

Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 schedule

Pool stage

Pool A

August 22: England vs United States - Sunderland, 7.30pm

August 23: Australia vs Samoa - Salford, 12pm

August 30: England vs Samoa - Northampton, 5pm

August 30: United States vs Australia - York, 7.30pm

September 6: United States vs Samoa - York, 1.30pm

September 6: England vs Australia - Brighton, 5pm

Pool B

August 23: Scotland vs Wales - Salford, 2.45pm

August 23: Canada vs Fiji - York, 5.30pm

August 30: Canada vs Wales - Salford, 12pm

August 30: Scotland vs Fiji - Salford, 2.45pm

September 6: Canada vs Scotland - Exeter, 12pm

September 6: Wales vs Fiji - Exeter, 2.45pm

Pool C

August 24: Ireland vs Japan - Northampton, 12pm

August 24: New Zealand vs Spain - York, 5.30pm

August 31: Ireland vs Spain - Northampton, 12pm

August 31: New Zealand vs Japan - Exeter, 2pm

September 7: Japan vs Spain - York, 12pm

September 7: New Zealand vs Ireland - Brighton, 2.45pm

Pool D

August 23: France vs Italy - Exeter, 8.15pm

August 24: South Africa vs Brazil - Northampton, 2.45pm

August 31: Italy vs South Africa - York, 3.30pm

August 31: France vs Brazil - Exeter, 4.45pm

September 7: Italy vs Brazil - Northampton, 2pm

September 7: France vs South Africa - Northampton, 4.45pm

Image: The redesigned Women's Rugby World Cup trophy awaits its next champion - but who will claim it in 2025?

Knockout stage

The knockout stages ramp up the drama with quarter-finals, semi-finals, a third-place play-off, and the final.

Thanks to the semi-final split, if New Zealand and Canada top their pools, England could avoid both until the final - providing the Red Roses win their group.

Quarter-finals

September 13: Winner of Pool C vs Runner-up Pool D - Exeter, 1pm

September 13: Winner of Pool B vs Runner-up Pool A - Bristol, 4pm

September 14: Winner of Pool D vs Runner-up Pool C - Exeter, 1pm

September 14: Winner of Pool A vs Runner-up Pool B - Bristol, 4pm

Semi-finals

September 19: Winner QF1 vs Winner QF2 - Bristol, 7pm

September 20: Winner QF3 vs Winner QF4 - Bristol, 3.30pm

Bronze final

September 27: Runner-up SF1 vs Runner-up SF2 - Twickenham, 12.30pm

Final

September 27: Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 - Twickenham, 4pm

Previous winners

Image: Six-time champions New Zealand defend their title in England in 2025

Back-to-back defending champions New Zealand have claimed six of the nine Women's Rugby World Cup titles, with England interrupting their dominance twice and the United States winning the inaugural edition in 1991.

1991 - United States

1994 - England

1998 - New Zealand

2002 - New Zealand

2006 - New Zealand

2010 - New Zealand

2014 - England

2017 - New Zealand

2021 - New Zealand

Red Roses 32-player World Cup squad

Forwards: Zoe Aldcroft (Gloucester-Hartpury, 63 caps), Lark Atkin-Davies (Bristol Bears, 66 caps), Sarah Bern (Bristol Bears, 71 caps), Hannah Botterman (Bristol Bears, 56 caps), Abi Burton (Trailfinders Women, 2 caps), May Campbell (Saracens, 3 caps), Mackenzie Carson (Gloucester-Hartpury, 21 caps), Kelsey Clifford (Saracens, 13 caps), Amy Cokayne (Sale Sharks, 83 caps), Maddie Feaunati (Exeter Chiefs, 15 caps), Rosie Galligan (Saracens, 24 caps), Lilli Ives Campion (Loughborough Lightning, 2 caps), Sadia Kabeya, (Loughborough Lightning, 21 caps), Alex Matthews (Gloucester-Hartpury, 75 caps), Maud Muir (Gloucester-Hartpury, 40 caps), Marlie Packer (Saracens, 110 caps), Morwenna Talling (Sale Sharks, 22 caps), Abbie Ward (Bristol Bears, 74 caps)

Backs: Holly Aitchison (Sale Sharks, 40 caps), Jess Breach (Saracens, 45 caps), Abby Dow (Unattached, 52 caps), Zoe Harrison (Saracens, 57 caps), Tatyana Heard (Gloucester-Hartpury, 29 caps), Natasha Hunt (Gloucester-Hartpury, 80 caps), Megan Jones (Trailfinders Women, 25 caps), Ellie Kildunne (Harlequins, 52 caps), Claudia Moloney-MacDonald (Exeter Chiefs, 35 caps), Lucy Packer (Harlequins, 31 caps), Helena Rowland (Loughborough Lightning, 39 caps), Emily Scarratt (Loughborough Lightning, 118 caps), Jade Shekells (Gloucester-Hartpury, 2 caps), Emma Sing (Gloucester-Hartpury, 8 caps)