Women's Rugby World Cup: USA keep slim quarter-final hopes alive as Canada and Scotland progress

The United States delivered the big win needed to stay in contention for the quarter-finals of the Women's Rugby World Cup.

The Eagles scorched Samoa 60-0 in York with 10 tries. They are vying with Australia for the final spot in the last eight. For now, USA and Australia are tied on points in Pool A, behind already-qualified England.

If Australia lose to England by at least 76 points later on Saturday in Brighton and do not get a bonus point, USA will advance on points difference.

"It's going to be tight. I'll be cheering for England," US captain Kate Zackary said. "At the end of the day we put our whole hearts on the line, that's all I can ask for. Wherever the chips fall, we'll pick up the pieces tomorrow."

Flanker Freda Tafuna scored four tries. Tafuna was given a hat-trick against Australia in their 31-31 draw last weekend but, post-match, one of her tries was handed to prop Hope Rogers, the Eagles' most-capped player. Rogers scored two more against Samoa.

Tafuna started the Americans' points chase with a try from her own half in the sixth minute and by the 27th, the Eagles had the four-try bonus point.

But with points so badly needed, McKenzie Hawkins was replaced as the goalkicker after missing her first three attempts and Gabriella Cantorna took over. She landed five of seven.

Samoa, playing in their first World Cup in 11 years, were spirited and fought to the end.

They enjoyed a purple patch while US replacement wing Kristen Bitter was in the sin-bin, but the Eagles were just as determined not to concede. Flanker Georgie Perris-Redding stripped Samoa in a tackle between her own posts, and Zackary made a try-saving tackle on Samoa's Taytana Pati Ah-Cheung.

Tafuna's fourth try sent the US past 50 points in a World Cup match for the first time in 15 years.

Canada 40-19 Scotland

Canada moved into the quarter-finals unbeaten by overpowering Scotland 40-19 in Exeter.

Underdogs Scotland made Canada miss 27 tackles, but the Canadians always found another gear to slip into, especially through their pack.

Image: Scotland's Francesca McGhie became joint-top try scorer for the tournament when she touched down

Of Canada's six tries, five were scored by front-rowers and a penalty try came from a pushover attempt that was illegally collapsed by Scotland. Canada hooker Emily Tuttosi was named player of the match after scoring twice.

Both teams had already qualified for the quarter-finals after beating Fiji and Wales. As the winner of Pool B, Canada's last-eight opponents will be England, Australia or the United States. Scotland will play the winner of Pool A, expected to be England.

Prop McKinley Hunt opened Canada's scoring, and Scotland replied through wing Rhona Lloyd in their only visit to the 22 in the first half.

Hunt would have had a second try but the ball was cynically jolted from her grasp by Scotland No 8 Evie Gallagher, who was yellow-carded. Scotland's seven-woman scrum was then monstered by Canada's for the penalty try, the latter then sweeping from halfway for Tuttosi to reach out and score for 19-5 at half-time.

Gallagher returned from the sin-bin in the second half to score from a great attacking line and trail 19-12, but Canada's forwards took charge again with tries by Tuttosi and replacement props Brittany Kassil and Olivia DeMerchant.

In between, Scotland wing Francesca McGhie scored her sixth try of the tournament, tying Canada's Julia Schell for the tournament lead.

Wales 25-28 Fiji

Fiji held on to win a thriller in Exeter and extend Wales' longest World Cup losing streak to six matches.

Image: Fiji won against Wales in a game of small margins

Fiji dominated the first half to lead 28-15 at half-time but Wales controlled the second and scored two more tries and had another disallowed for a knock-on over the try-line which was interpreted as a harsh call.

In spite of that, Wales' failure to convert their five tries was decisive, as Litiani Vueti converted all four of Fiji's.

Keira Bevan missed all four of her conversion attempts - one was charged down - and Lleucu George missed the last.

Fiji centre Josifini Neihamu starred with two tries on the back of her forwards' power, and the last-minute jackal just metres from her own try-line that secured the victory.

The victory from the first international between the teams was not just a boon for the Fijiana, who are appearing at only their second World Cup, but also their coach Ioan Cunningham, who coached Wales from 2021-24 and to the World Cup quarter-finals in 2022.

The group stage of the Women's Rugby World Cup concludes on September 7.

On Sunday, Japan play Spain (12pm) before Ireland take on New Zealand (2.45pm) to round off the Pool C action, while in Pool D, Italy face Brazil (2pm) and France go up against South Africa (4.45pm).