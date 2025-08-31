Women's Rugby World Cup: Ireland clinch quarter-final spot with high-scoring win over Spain

Ireland's bumpy passage through the Women's Rugby World Cup group stage continued as they came through a high-scoring clash against Spain to triumph 43-27 at Franklin's Gardens in Northampton.

For the second successive weekend, Ireland were forced to dig deep to subdue underdog opponents positioned outside the top 10 in the global rankings, with Spain matching the determination and ability shown by Japan in their 42-14 defeat the week prior.

But once again Ireland had the tools to get the job done, with number eight Grace Moore and wing Anna McGann touching down twice each in a bonus-point win that secures a quarter-final spot.

Twice they had to stare down periods of Spanish resurgence with Las Leonas impressive on both sides of the ball, only for costly lapses in concentration to ensure an upset was out of reach.

The rivals have a history of close contests - five of their last nine fixtures have been decided by fewer than three points - and this Pool C showdown was no different, even if its competitiveness was not reflected in the final scoreline.

Dannah O'Brien profited from her own up and under to start the scoring and Ireland raced further ahead when Amee-Leigh Costigan finished in the left corner following some sharp handling and determined clearouts.

But the game turned on its head when Spain hit back with two tries founded on the strength and determination of their forwards, with giant tighthead prop Eider Garcia.

Two big carries from Garcia had drawn in Ireland before they then pulled the trigger by feeding wing Claudia Perez, who crossed with a flourish.

Hooker Marieta Roman was the next over from a rolling maul and suddenly all the momentum was with Spain, only for a series of mistakes in defence to give Ireland a sniff of the line which they took when Eve Higgins crashed over.

With the Irish suddenly back in control, and Spain softened up in the forwards, they went wide for McGann to complete another simple run-in.

Spain came out for the second half with all guns blazing and engineered a fine try when Zahia Perez sent Claudia Pena over, but the fightback was just an illusion, their defence opening up to allow Moore to gallop over for a second time.

The TMO confirmed a try for Spain lock Lourdes Alameda, McGann replied with her second before the afternoon was wrapped up with Cristina Blanco touching down two minutes into overtime.

The group stage of the Women's Rugby World Cup concludes across the weekend of September 6-7.

On Saturday, Canada take on Saturday (12pm) in a battle between the top two of Pool B, before Wales face Fiji (2.45pm) looking for a first win.

In Pool A, United States need a big win over Samoa (1.30pm) to give them a chance of qualifying ahead of Australia, who play England (5pm) in the hosts' final group game.

On Sunday, Japan play Spain (12pm) before Ireland take on New Zealand (2.45pm) to round off the Pool C action, while in Pool D, Italy face Brazil (2pm) and France go up against South Africa (4.45pm).