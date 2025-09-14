Women's Rugby World Cup: Alleged biting controversy mars Ireland's narrow defeat to France

France could be without Axelle Berthoumieu for their World Cup semi-final against England following an alleged bite on Ireland's Aoife Wafer.

Ireland fell agonisingly short of a place in the last four, surrendering a 13-0 half-time lead to crash out 18-13 to France in their quarter-final at Sandy Park.

The defeat was overshadowed by footage appearing to show France flanker Berthoumieu biting Wafer's arm.

Wafer was seen speaking to referee Aimee Barrett-Theron about the incident, gesturing that she had been bitten.

Ireland captain Sam Monaghan confirmed she also raised the issue with officials, but no action was taken during the match.

"I spoke to the referee," said Monaghan. "Aoife told me - I didn't see it myself but I spoke to the referee and asked them."

Biting is considered a serious offence under World Rugby's disciplinary code, carrying a minimum entry-point ban of 12 matches.

Retrospective action would almost certainly end Berthoumieu's World Cup campaign and leave France without one of their most influential players for next Saturday's semi-final showdown with tournament hosts and favourites England.

Former England captain Maggie Alphonsi called the incident "disgraceful."

"I hate seeing that in the game - men's or women's," she told the BBC. "It's very clear. She should be punished for that.

"It's sad because the Women's Rugby World Cup has been a celebration. It's such a shame that now the headlines are going to be dominated by a silly incident from a player who didn't need to do that. Now she will potentially miss the rest of the World Cup."