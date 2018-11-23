England v Australia: Sky Live Quilter International preview

Elliot Daly and Israel Folau face off in the No 15 jersey at Twickenham

England will be looking for their sixth consecutive win against Australia when they meet in the last of their 2018 Quilter Internationals, live on Sky Sports.

Since the Wallabies beat England at Twickenham in the pool stage of the 2015 World Cup, England have won all five of the teams' meetings, including a 3-0 series sweep in Australia in 2016.

A win on Saturday would mean England finish their autumn with three wins from four, with only that one-point loss to New Zealand going against them. Not a bad return from an injury-ravaged squad as they build towards next year's World Cup in Japan.

Eddie Jones will want England to make a real statement against a team he coached for four years and took to the 2003 World Cup final, where they were beaten by England.

It has not been the best of years for Australia - last weekend's 26-7 victory over Italy taking their 2018 record to just four wins from 12, but it was far from convincing.

The pressure on Michael Cheika continues to build. It has been claimed that Cheika would have been sacked by now if his cash-strapped union could afford to do so and it is hard to recall a less potent Australia team. However history shows that, come the World Cup, they will transform into credible contenders and a win on Saturday would help ease that pressure and get them on the right track for Japan 2019.

Here are five talking points ahead of Saturday's clash, live on Sky Sports Action from 2pm and Main Event from 2.30pm...

Hartley sits it out

Eddie Jones has overseen 34 Tests as England head coach since February 2016, with hooker Dylan Hartley involved in 30 of them.

Jamie George practises his lineout throwing while Dylan Hartley looks on

The four fixtures the 32-year-old missed came as he was ruled out of the three-Test summer tour to South Africa due to concussion, and the Six Nations clash with France last March due to a tight calf.

Therefore, for each and every Test England have played under Jones where Hartley has been fit, the Northampton man has been involved.

Of those 30 games, 28 caps have come as starts, with Hartley's only two England appearances off the bench coming against Samoa in November 2017 and Japan last week.

On Saturday, Hartley begins on the bench for England's Test with Australia, and in essence, it is the first time Jones has failed to start the hooker in a major Test.

1:26 Eddie Jones says England co-captain Dylan Hartley understands the decision to select Jamie George at hooker instead of him for Saturday's match against Australia. Eddie Jones says England co-captain Dylan Hartley understands the decision to select Jamie George at hooker instead of him for Saturday's match against Australia.

Certainly, it is the first occasion during Jones' reign where he has not started an injury-free Hartley against a Tier 1 nation.

The Australian told Sky Sports this week that his decision is less of a dropping for Hartley, however, and more of a change in game plan with Saracens' Jamie George starting.

"We think that is the best order," said Jones. "Australia tend to come out in the first 20 minutes of the game like a bull at a gate.

"They'll have a lot of energy, a lot of ball movement and we feel Jamie [George] will be better in that part of the game.

"In the last part of the game we feel it'll be more of an arm wrestle, more of a 'slogathon' and that's where Dylan's suited."

Is this the beginning of the end for Hartley, or a genuine change in tack for this specific Test? Time will tell.

The return of Tuilagi - again

The saga of Manu Tuilagi's fitness has played throughout the autumn series, and England are willing it to reach a scripted conclusion at Twickenham on Saturday when it is hoped he will win his first cap for two years.

A groin strain forced him to withdraw from the bench against South Africa and the wrecking-ball centre has spent the intervening weeks overcoming the latest setback in an injury-ravaged career.

Tuilagi's Leiceter team-mate, Ben Youngs, says the centre is relishing the opportunity to make his return to the Test arena.

0:52 Ben Youngs compared Manu Tuilagi to an 'excited kid' after being named on the bench for England's game with Australia. Ben Youngs compared Manu Tuilagi to an 'excited kid' after being named on the bench for England's game with Australia.

"Manu's like an excited kid at the best of times and this is no different! He's got a big grin on his face, like a Cheshire cat," said Youngs.

"He's certainly very excited about this. He's had to be really patient but he's trained really well. It's unfortunate he picked up that niggle just at the wrong time. I'm so pleased to see him out there.

"When he gets on the pitch we'll be giving the ball to him early so he can get himself into the game. I'm sure he'll get his go and when he does take the field he'll be welcomed with a great noise."

An 80 minute game

England have battled to put a performance together for the whole 80 minutes. They were lucky that South Africa were not out of sight in their first Test and managed to hang on and sneak the win despite a below-par first half.

3:21 England battled to a 35-15 win over an impressive Japan at Twickenham. England battled to a 35-15 win over an impressive Japan at Twickenham.

Their performance in the first half against New Zealand was excellent as they raced to a 15-0 lead, only to let that slip away as the All Blacks fought back to win 16-15. This time it was their second-half performance that did not live up to the intensity and accuracy of the first.

England were supposed to tear Japan apart but that did not happen - in fact it was the Brave Blossoms who were doing the tearing apart in the first half. It took the introduction of Owen Farrell and Dylan Hartley to settle England down, but the 35-15 scoreline did not reflect the pressure that Japan put England under.

Owen Farrell gives instructions during England's clash against Japan

While Australia have struggled this season, they are still a very dangerous side and have the players capable of making it a very difficult Saturday afternoon for England.

Eddie Jones will be wanting his players to really pile the pressure on from the first whistle and not let up for the full 80 minutes.

Tight five

Australia's scrum woes against Wales and Italy would not have gone unnoticed by Jones, who will expect his pack to really turn the screw come the set-piece. England's tight five only have 142 caps between them - with Courtney Lawes making up 67 of those. However, what they lack in experience, they more than gain in power and commitment.

Courtney Lawes' experience in the tight five will be crucial

We don't quite expect Ben Moon to put in a 2007 Andrew Sheridan performance where he demolished both Al Baxter and Matt Dunning, but expect England's tight five to try to bulldoze the Wallabies into the ground.

Sekope Kepu on the charge for Australia

There will be a lot of pressure on Wallaby tight-head Sekope Kepu, who makes his first start since the Bledisloe Cup opener in August. He will really need to help steady things up front while scrum-half Will Genia, earning his 100th cap for the Wallabies, will need to get that ball out as quickly as possible and really marshal his forward troops.

Will Genia needs his forwards to get onto the front foot so he can release his backs

Genia is a dangerous player but for him to weave his magic, he needs his pack on the front foot, a tough ask against England at Twickenham.

Critical aerial game

As well the Wallabies' superb strengths at the breakdown, another part of the game in which they excel is the air.

Full-back Israel Folau remains possibly the world's greatest high ball exponent, with his aggressive and extensive leap and hang-time near unrivalled.

Jonny May and Dane Haylett-Petty compete for a high ball

Wing Dane Haylett-Petty has featured regularly for Australia at full-back recently, and is another player who is a threat in the air.

Without Mike Brown in the side, England's back three of Elliot Daly, Jonny May and Joe Cokanasiga are not particularly known for their aerial strengths.

Cokanasiga has impressed for Bath, but is untested at Test level with regard to this aspect of play. Indeed, the ball was rarely kicked at all during his debut against Japan last week.

Daly, who has yet to set the world alight from full-back for England, will struggle in any one-on-one aerial duels with Folau.

Israel Folau is impeccable under the high ball

The home side must be cute with their running lines to minimise the impact of Folau. If they don't, this could be a key area where the Wallabies gain momentum in the Test.

England: 15 Elliot Daly, 14 Joe Cokanasiga, 13 Henry Slade, 12 Ben Te'o, 11 Jonny May, 10 Owen Farrell (c), 9 Ben Youngs; 1 Ben Moon, 2 Jamie George, 3 Kyle Sinckler, 4 Maro Itoje, 5 Courtney Lawes, 6 Brad Shields, 7 Sam Underhill, 8 Mark Wilson.

Replacements: 16 Dylan Hartley, 17 Alec Hepburn, 18 Harry Williams, 19 Charlie Ewels, 20 Nathan Hughes, 21 Richard Wigglesworth, 22 George Ford, 23 Manu Tuilagi.

Australia: 15 Israel Folau, 14 Dane Haylett-Petty, 13 Samu Kerevi, 12 Bernard Foley, 11 Jack Maddocks, 10 Matt Toomua; 1 Scott Sio, 2 Tolu Latu, 3 Sekope Kepu, 4 Izack Rodda, 5 Adam Coleman, 6 Jack Dempsey, 7 Michael Hooper (c), 8 TBC.

Replacements: 16 Tatafu Polota-Nau, 17 Jermaine Ainsley, 18 Allan Alaalatoa, 19 Rob Simmons, 20 Ned Hanigan, 21 Pete Samu, 22 Nick Phipps, 23 Sefa Naivalu.

