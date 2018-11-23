VOTE: Rank England's players after their win against Australia
By Sky Sports Rugby Union
Last Updated: 24/11/18 5:44pm
Which individuals stood out in England's win over Australia at Twickenham on Saturday? Have your say by voting here.
England secured a sixth straight victory over Australia with a 37-18 thrashing at Twickenham on Saturday.
The old enemies were deadlocked at 13-13 entering half-time but England's forward power became to take its toll on the tiring Wallabies.
Blistering tries from Elliot Daly and Joe Cokanasiga opened up daylight before the win became a rout when Owen Farrell touched down in the closing stages.
Cast your vote by clicking up or down on each individual...