VOTE: Rank England's players after their win against Australia

England's No 8 Mark Wilson tries to break the Australian defence

Which individuals stood out in England's win over Australia at Twickenham on Saturday? Have your say by voting here.

England secured a sixth straight victory over Australia with a 37-18 thrashing at Twickenham on Saturday.

The old enemies were deadlocked at 13-13 entering half-time but England's forward power became to take its toll on the tiring Wallabies.

Blistering tries from Elliot Daly and Joe Cokanasiga opened up daylight before the win became a rout when Owen Farrell touched down in the closing stages.

Cast your vote by clicking up or down on each individual...