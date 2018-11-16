England Women ring the changes for Canada clash

Rachael Burford will win her 80th cap against Canada

Simon Middleton has made wholesale changes to the starting XV for England Women's clash with Canada at Castle Park in Doncaster on Sunday.

England ran in nine tries to record their biggest victory against the USA with a 57-5 win at Allianz Park last Friday night and will be looking to build on that against Canada.

Saracens back-row forwards Poppy Cleall and Marlie Packer come into the pack, while Rachael Burford returns to make her 80th England appearance and Millie Wood makes her first start on the wing, having previously made her three appearances for the Red Roses at centre.

Among those players moving from last weekend's bench to the starting XV Sarah Hunter returns at No 8 to captain the side, while centre Lucy Attwood earns her first start for the Red Roses, having come off the bench in her debut against the USA.

Katy Daley-Mclean, who earned a memorable 100th cap last weekend, drops to the bench with Zoe Harrison starting at fly-half.

Coach Middleton said: "From the outset, our intention for the Quilter Internationals was to give each of the selected squad of 28 players an opportunity to stake their claim within a Test match environment.

Sarah Hunter returns to captain England

"The competition for places is really tough within the squad and that's great to see. There were some excellent individual performances against the USA on Friday and I will expect to see the same on Sunday against Canada.

"We are really excited to play in Yorkshire and are looking forward to a great crowd and atmosphere at Castle Park on Sunday."



England Women: 15 Sarah McKenna, 14 Millie Wood, 13 Lucy Attwood, 12 Rachael Burford, 11 Kelly Smith, 10 Zoe Harrison, 9 Leanne Riley, 1 Vickii Cornborough, 2 Lark Davies, 3 Hannah Botterman, 4 Catherine O'Donnell, 5 Abbie Scott, 6 Poppy Cleall, 7 Marlie Packer, 8 Sarah Hunter (c).

Replacements: 16 Heather Kerr, 17 Ellena Perry, 18 Shaunagh Brown, 19 Zoe Aldcroft, 20 Jo Brown, 21 Claudia Macdonald, 22 Katy Daley-Mclean, 23 Carys Williams.

Canada: TBC