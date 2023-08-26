England 22-30 Fiji: Fijians secure first victory over England in final World Cup warm-up match

Fiji sealed a historic win over England at Twickenham

Fiji made history and beat England for the first time with a 30-22 success in their final Rugby World Cup warm-up match at Twickenham.

It was England who were on top at first, George Ford's penalty and Jonny May's effort in the corner giving them an eight-point lead early on.

Fiji fought back through a penalty conversion from Caleb Muntz to make it 8-3 but could not bring the game level despite some incredible efforts, a yellow card for Eroni Mawi then reducing them to 14 players just before the break.

It wasn't long after half-time that Fiji took a well-earned lead despite being a player down, Waisea Nayacalevu finally getting his try before Muntz converted to make it 10-8.

Vinaya Habosi's try and two Muntz conversions then increased Fiji's lead to 20-8 as they continued to fight harder than the home outfit.

England hit back as Marcus Smith came on and made an immediate impact to score before Joe Marchant added another converted try, but a Fiji penalty before England's second effort gave them a 23-22 lead with just over 10 minutes left to play.

Fiji then showed they were not done and sealed a famous win as Simione Kuruvoli went over and Muntz converted his effort to bring the score to 30-22, England left with even more questions as the Rugby World Cup edges closer.

Story of the match

England got off to a positive start at Twickenham, Ford converting a penalty before May crossed the whitewash in the corner on his return to the side to give the home outfit an 8-0 lead within the first 10 minutes, England's first try from a back in six hours.

Jonny May scored first against Fiji on his return to the side

The rain then began to absolutely pour and both teams turned to their kicking game with 20 kicks in the space of 20 minutes, Fiji getting on the board through a penalty conversion by Muntz to make it 8-3.

Fiji then thought they had got the game back level as Nayacalevu finished off an incredible break, but it was ruled out for a forward pass, Max Malins then being taken into touch at the other end before a yellow card for Mawi reduced Fiji to 14 just before half-time.

It was a hard-fought battle but Fiji continually came out on top

Not long after the break, Fiji's clinical performance continued and Nayacalevu finally got his try as he was fed the inside pass from Selestino Ravutaumada once again, Muntz adding the extras to give Fiji a 10-8 lead.

The visitors then began to take control as Habosi worked hardest at the back of the breakdown to break and increase Fiji's lead and put them in control.

Smith then entered the fray in his experimental full-back role for England and immediately made his mark to finish off a Ford kick and go in under the posts to reduce the deficit to 20-15, but a penalty for a high shot then allowed Fiji to extend their lead again to 23-15 with just under 20 minutes to play.

Despite Marchant's converted try then bringing England within one point with just over 10 minutes remaining, Fiji kept their steely focus and Kuruvoli's try, showcasing his close range speed and power, was the final nail in England's hopes of heading to the World Cup off the back of a win.

Borthwick: I share the frustration | We have a lot to work on

England head coach Steve Borthwick admitted he shares the frustration at another difficult day for English rugby but continues to have faith in both his coaching staff and players.

"I think there is a lot of disappointment in that changing room just as lots of England supporters will be incredibly disappointed," Borthwick told Amazon Prime.

"I think it is important to congratulate Fiji, I thought they played exceptionally well and took their opportunities really well and deservedly won that game.

"I think ultimately today the defence wasn't good enough.

"The power of the Fijian carries, when they scored, they scored too easily.

"It is clearly an area we need to be right in two weeks time.

"I thought there was a period in that second quarter where Fiji handled the conditions better.

"I share the disappointment and frustration. We are all in this together. This is a group that is together, this is a group that is tight."

What's next?

England next face Argentina in Marseille on Saturday September 9 in their World Cup opener in what is set to be another huge test.

Fiji begin their Pool C campaign against Wales in Bordeaux on September 10.