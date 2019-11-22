England Women vs Italy Women: Red Roses make six changes

Natasha Hunt will win her 50th cap for England against Italy

Simon Middleton has made six changes to the England Women's team to play Italy in their Quilter International at Bedford's Goldington Road this weekend.

Natasha Hunt, who is set to earn her 50th cap, is named at scrum-half as the Red Roses take on Italy.

Sarah Hunter again captains the side at No 8 to reach her 119th cap, moving her joint second in England's all-time list of Test players with Jason Leonard, who played 114 times for England and five times for the British & Irish Lions. Only former Red Roses prop Rochelle Clark is ahead of the pair on 137 caps.

Zoe Harrison will play at fly-half while Marlie Packer moves to blindside flanker.

Harlequins prop Shaunagh Brown and club team-mate Emily Scott are included, while Saracens forwards Poppy Cleall and Vicky Fleetwood also come into the starting XV at lock and openside flanker respectively.

3:56 Highlights of England Women's 20-10 win over France Ladies at Clermont's Stade Marcel Michelin Highlights of England Women's 20-10 win over France Ladies at Clermont's Stade Marcel Michelin

Meanwhile, Wasps FC Ladies' Claudia Macdonald receives her first call up of the autumn period and will play on the wing, while Amy Cokayne is on the bench.

Cleall and Abby Dow continue to follow their graduated return to play protocols after sustaining concussion in last Saturday's victory over France at Sandy Park and are expected to be fit.

Fresh from earning her first cap, Bristol Bears Women forward Rownita Marston retains her place in the matchday 23.

Abbie Scott and Lydia Thompson are carrying injuries and will not be risked this weekend.

The game also comes too soon for Lark Davies, who missed the match in Exeter.

"We're really looking forward to the first ever Red Roses match in Bedford," said Middleton.

"It's a traditional rugby club with a fantastic ground and fanbase who are so passionate and love their rugby.

"The game is a big opportunity for those who have been waiting in the wings this series to show us what they can do and help end our calendar year strongly.

Claudia Macdonald in action for Wasps Ladies

"We've brought Claudia Macdonald back into the group. Claudia is a dynamic, versatile player who carries a threat as both a scrum half and a winger. Her potential as a winger surfaced with a strong performance against New Zealand in the Super Series and we're looking forward to seeing how she performs this time around on the wing at Goldington Road.

"I'd also like to take this opportunity to congratulate Mo [Natasha Hunt] on her 50th cap. It's a fantastic achievement for any player.

"She brings a number of qualities with her on-field ability and infectious personality and she deserves to enjoy this moment."

England Women: 15 Sarah McKenna, 14 Abby Dow, 13 Emily Scarratt, 12 Emily Scott, 11 Claudia Macdonald, 10 Zoe Harrison, 9 Natasha Hunt, 1 Hannah Botterman, 2 Heather Kerr, 3 Shaunagh Brown, 4 Poppy Cleall, 5 Zoe Aldcroft, 6 Marlie Packer, 7 Vicky Fleetwood, 8 Sarah Hunter (c)

Replacements: 16 Amy Cokayne, 17 Ellena Perry, 18 Sarah Bern, 19 Sarah Beckett, 20 Rownita Marston, 21 Leanne Riley, 22 Katy Daley-Mclean, 23 Jess Breach