Will Greenwood, Jamie Roberts, Scott Quinnell, & Maidenhead RFC support Gareth Thomas in National HIV testing week

Sky Sports' Will Greenwood has pledged his support to former Wales captain Gareth Thomas in National HIV Test Week, by undergoing a simple test for the virus along with his entire local rugby club at Maidenhead RFC.

Thomas, who announced he is living with HIV back in September, is aiming to remove the stigma around the condition and in testing for it.

Greenwood revealed in an Instagram video that a phone call from Prince Harry about the work being done by Thomas inspired him to spread the message and head down to Maidenhead and encourage all the players to undergo a HIV test along with himself.

As well as Greenwood, Thomas has received support from former Wales international Scott Quinnell, Bath and Wales star Jamie Roberts and Harlequins and England's Chris Robshaw this week from within the rugby community on social media.

In a Tweet, Roberts said this week: "As it's #HIVTestWeek it's important we attempt to remove the stigma surrounding HIV and testing for the virus. I've just taken a quick, easy HIV test that gives your result in 10 minutes. Inspiring work by @gareththomas14 and Harry @KensingtonRoyal to help educate"

As it’s @THTorguk #HIVTestWeek it’s important we attempt to remove the stigma surrounding HIV and testing for the virus.



I’ve just taken a quick, easy HIV test that gives your result in 10 minutes.



Inspiring work by @gareththomas14 and Harry @KensingtonRoyal to help educate🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/Na2fufEq2n — Jamie Roberts (@Jamiehuwroberts) November 18, 2019

Former British & Irish Lions forward Quinnell, also said on Twitter: "The more of us who get tested for HIV and know our status, the more normal it becomes. That's why I've taken an HIV test for #HIVTestWeek. Let's stop the stigma of HIV testing"

The more of us who get tested for HIV and know our status, the more normal it becomes. That’s why I’ve taken an HIV test for @thtorguk’s #HIVTestWeek. Let’s stop the stigma of HIV testing: https://t.co/d071SAHYQf #rugbyfamily @gareththomas14 pic.twitter.com/SuySDoOoc9 — Scott Quinnell (@ScottQuinnell) November 16, 2019

Ex-England skipper Robshaw added: "What an honour to have Prince Harry, @gareththomas14 at the stoop to raise awareness of the importance that everyone knows their HIV status"