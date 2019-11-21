Will Greenwood, Jamie Roberts, Scott Quinnell, & Maidenhead RFC support Gareth Thomas in National HIV testing week
By Sky Sports Rugby Union
Last Updated: 21/11/19 12:23pm
Sky Sports' Will Greenwood has pledged his support to former Wales captain Gareth Thomas in National HIV Test Week, by undergoing a simple test for the virus along with his entire local rugby club at Maidenhead RFC.
Thomas, who announced he is living with HIV back in September, is aiming to remove the stigma around the condition and in testing for it.
Greenwood revealed in an Instagram video that a phone call from Prince Harry about the work being done by Thomas inspired him to spread the message and head down to Maidenhead and encourage all the players to undergo a HIV test along with himself.
View this post on Instagram
So Proud of my rugby club @maidenheadrfc The rugby community is truly awesome and we wanted to do our bit to be on Team Gareth Aka @gareththomasofficial This week is #HIVTestWeek We decided we would bring together the first team squad and The 🦄 Unicorns @berkshireunicornsrfc, our inclusive rugby team, and get #hivtested This will help us get one step closer to #zerohiv Knowing your status is so important. With HIV you can live a healthy normal life. With medication you can make sure you CAN’T pass it on. Just think about that. If we can help everyone living with HIV we can END HIV. But we need everyone to know their status. @thtorguk and @startswith_me are doing some incredible work and will be able to help you through the really simple Test process and let you know where you can get Test Kits. I know the whole Rugby community wants to show solidarity with Gareth - the best way to do it - do a simple 10 min HIV test. The more of us who get tested, the more normal it becomes. Testing is quick, easy and painless #HIVTestWeek Alex spoke so wonderfully to the lads about how he found out he had HIV, how he has been able to live a happy life. Let’s remove the stigma and fear around HIV. Let’s end HIV.
As well as Greenwood, Thomas has received support from former Wales international Scott Quinnell, Bath and Wales star Jamie Roberts and Harlequins and England's Chris Robshaw this week from within the rugby community on social media.
In a Tweet, Roberts said this week: "As it's #HIVTestWeek it's important we attempt to remove the stigma surrounding HIV and testing for the virus. I've just taken a quick, easy HIV test that gives your result in 10 minutes. Inspiring work by @gareththomas14 and Harry @KensingtonRoyal to help educate"
As it’s @THTorguk #HIVTestWeek it’s important we attempt to remove the stigma surrounding HIV and testing for the virus.— Jamie Roberts (@Jamiehuwroberts) November 18, 2019
I’ve just taken a quick, easy HIV test that gives your result in 10 minutes.
Inspiring work by @gareththomas14 and Harry @KensingtonRoyal to help educate🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/Na2fufEq2n
Former British & Irish Lions forward Quinnell, also said on Twitter: "The more of us who get tested for HIV and know our status, the more normal it becomes. That's why I've taken an HIV test for #HIVTestWeek. Let's stop the stigma of HIV testing"
The more of us who get tested for HIV and know our status, the more normal it becomes. That’s why I’ve taken an HIV test for @thtorguk’s #HIVTestWeek. Let’s stop the stigma of HIV testing: https://t.co/d071SAHYQf #rugbyfamily @gareththomas14 pic.twitter.com/SuySDoOoc9— Scott Quinnell (@ScottQuinnell) November 16, 2019
Ex-England skipper Robshaw added: "What an honour to have Prince Harry, @gareththomas14 at the stoop to raise awareness of the importance that everyone knows their HIV status"
What an honour to have Prince Harry , @gareththomas14 & @THTorguk at the stoop to raise awareness of the importance that everyone knows their HIV status pic.twitter.com/L4xkZoaJhs— Chris Robshaw (@ChrisRobshaw) November 8, 2019