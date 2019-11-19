Will Greenwood's rugby podcast: Saracens, European rugby and Marlie Packer

Listen to Will Greenwood's rugby podcast

Will Greenwood and Rupert Cox are back to discuss the big talking points in rugby, and the latest club and international action.

Saracens' punishment for breaching the Gallagher Premiership salary cap has dominated the news recently and the pair get to grips with what's to come for the Premiership champions.

There is a look back on the first round of pool-stage matches in the European Champions Cup, plus a preview of this weekend's games.

This season marks 25 years of European club rugby as well and Sky Sports commentator Miles Harrison stops by with his recollections.

Plus, player of the match Marlie Packer reflects on the moment Lydia Thompson scored the winning try in England Women's 17-15 win over France Ladies and looks ahead to this Saturday's match against Italy.