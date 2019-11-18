Team of the week: Champions Cup, Challenge Cup and England Women stars all feature

Jonah Holmes scored four tries in Leicester's win over Pau

European rugby roared back with a bang over the weekend as the Champions Cup and Challenge Cup got under way.

Meanwhile, England Women were celebrating after making it back-to-back victories over France with a nail-biting win in Exeter.

But which players made our team of the week? We've picked our best XV from the weekend's games below...

15. Matthew Morgan (Cardiff Blues)

The 27-year-old scored one try and set up another to help Cardiff get their Challenge Cup campaign off to a winning start as they triumphed 38-16 away to Calvisano.

Morgan proved a slippery customer against the Italian side as well, beating four defenders and making two clean breaks while making a total of 71 metres.

14. Jonah Holmes (Leicester Tigers)

The winger was near-on unstoppable as Leicester stormed to a 41-20 bonus-point win at home to Pau in their first match of the Challenge Cup pool stages.

Holmes scored four tries and made 130 metres from just five carries, along with beating four defenders and making four clean breaks - plus having a 100 per cent tackle success rate.

13. Garry Ringrose (Leinster)

The Ireland international was in blistering form as last season's Champions Cup runners-up got off to a winning start with a 33-19 win over Benetton.

Ringrose led the way for Leinster with a hat-trick of tries, along with beating four defenders and making two clean breaks.

12. George Taylor (Edinburgh)

The 22-year-old inside centre played an important role as Edinburgh began with a 31-10 win away to Agen in the Challenge Cup.

Along with scoring two tries, Taylor beat seven defenders, made two clean breaks and won a turnover in defence as well.

11. Aliverti Raka (Clermont Auvergne)

The flying Fijian was at his best as Clermont made a statement of intent with a 53-21 win at home to Harlequins in their Champions Cup opener.

Raka ran in two tries and provided an assist, along with making 105 metres from 13 carries, beating five defenders and making four clean breaks.

10. Camille Lopez (Clermont Auvergne)

Lopez provided a steadying hand for Clermont at fly-half, marshalling his side well with some clever kicking and well-timed passes.

The France international also provided assists for two of his side's tries as they recorded a convincing win over Harlequins.

9. Joe Simpson (Gloucester)

The scrum-half seems to have settled quickly into life at Kingsholm after moving from Wasps and showed that with an outstanding display, despite Gloucester losing 25-20 to Toulouse.

Simpson scored two tries for the hosts and made 145 metres from just five carries, beating six defenders and making two clean breaks.

1. Jeremy Loughman (Munster)

The former Ireland U20 international was seemingly everywhere for Munster as they opened their Champions Cup campaign with a 32-13 win away to Ospreys.

A try was a deserved reward for Loughman's efforts and he beat three defenders with the ball in hand as well.

2. Ronan Kelleher (Leinster)

The 21-year-old was a dependable presence for Leinster as they overcame Benetton in the first round of the Champions Cup pool stages.

Kelleher got over the try-line for the hosts, had a 100 per cent success rate from his eight line-out throws and made 12 successful tackles.

3. Dominic Robertson-McCoy (Connacht)

The prop produced a great all-round display as Connacht shocked Montpellier with a 23-20 win at home in their first game back in the Champions Cup.

Robertson-McCoy latched onto Paul Boyle for Connacht's first try and was part of the maul for the second. He came up with some deft passes too while doing the usual grunt work in the tight.

4. Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints)

Back into action for his club for the first time since returning from helping England reach the World Cup final, Lawes made a valuable contribution to the Saints' 25-14 win at home to Lyon.

He was a strong presence at the line-out, winning five and coming up with a steal, along with winning a turnover in defence.

5. James Ryan (Leinster)

Ryan was immense in defence for Leinster against Benetton, having a 100 per cent success rate from his 19 tackles and winning two turnovers as well.

The Ireland international provided a strong presence at the line-out too, winning three and coming up with a steal.

6. Peceli Yato (Clermont Auvergne)

A rampaging threat with the ball in hand, the Fijian scored two tries and made 132 metres, beating six defenders and making three clean breaks.

Yato forced a turnover in defence as well, plus won three line-outs and came up with two steals in the win over Quins.

7. Marlie Packer (England Women)

It was Lydia Thompson who grabbed the headlines for her game-clinching try which secured the Red Roses a 17-15 win over France Ladies, but Packer was a deserving player of the match.

The Saracens flanker won two crucial turnovers and proved a threat with the ball in hand too, beating five defenders.

8. Marcell Coetzee (Ulster)

The go-to man for Ulster in their 17-16 win away to Bath, Coetzee took the ball up 19 times and beat four defenders.

The South African was a strong presence in defence too, making 17 tackles and winning two turnovers for the visitors.