England Women 55-0 Italy Women: Red Roses march on towards Grand Slam glory

Sarah Bern attacks for England

England remain on course for a Grand Slam in the Women's Six Nations after a bonus-point 55-0 win over Italy in front of a record 10,545 attendance at Sandy Park in Exeter.

Having beaten Ireland, France and Wales with try-scoring bonus-points in the competition, the Red Roses made it four wins from four in blustery conditions in Devon.

Both sides were unbeaten going into this fixture and despite some early pressure from Italy, England showed their superiority with a nine-try win.

Jess Breach, Lark Davies and Sarah Hunter all scored first-half tries and England kept up the pace in the second half with Sarah Bern, Marlie Packer, Vickii Cornborough, Breach, Abbie Scott and Vicky Fleetwood also scoring.

It was a tight game in the opening stages until wing Breach dived over in the corner after 12 minutes, while a driving maul from a lineout set the platform for hooker Davies to dot down.

England's Kelly Smith looks to break through the Italian defence

Packer showed great strength to get close to the line before captain Hunter powered over from close range with a pick and drive for a 21-0 half-time lead.

The bonus-point was secured a minute into the second half as Bern burst down the blindside off a lineout move and broke through three tackles to score.

Hunter then broke from the back of the scrum to set up Packer for an easy score and it was another superbly-controlled driving maul that saw Cornborough go over.

The ball was spun to the right wing for England's seventh as Breach showed smart footwork and strength to beat the defender - her seventh try of the tournament.

Lark Davies celebrates after going over to score England's second try

Another well-worked rolling maul saw lock Scott at the back of the drive to cross, and with time up on the clock, Fleetwood rounded off England's phase play by diving under the posts for the ninth and final score.

"We couldn't ask for better support today," said Hunter after the game.

"We've been working a lot on how we wanted to turn up today and really put on a performance. We didn't have it all our own way today; Italy are a very good side and they showed it today, they kept coming at us today.

"The Six Nations is a journey and we have put ourselves in with a good shot next weekend going for the grand slam and we are proud of that."

England will win the Grand Slam if they beat Scotland at Twickenham next Saturday - live on Sky Sports.