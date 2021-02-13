England 41-18 Italy: Anthony Watson scores twice as Eddie Jones' side see off the Azzurri in Six Nations

Anthony Watson scored two of England's six tries against Italy

Anthony Watson scored tries either side of half-time as England registered their first win of the 2021 Six Nations with a comfortable 41-18 victory over Italy at Twickenham.

Watson went over for England's opening try in the 25th minute, with lock Jonny Hill and winger Jonny May also scoring tries before half-time, while Owen Farrell scored five points from the tee to give the home side a 20-8 lead at the break after Monty Ioane dotted down and Paolo Garbisi kicked a penalty for Italy.

Garbisi slotted three more points early in the second half, but Watson intercepted a pass to go over untouched for his second try before Jack Willis burrowed over from close range. However, Willis' first Six Nations appearance was spoiled as the Wasps flanker left the field on a stretcher five minutes later with a knee injury.

Italy clawed one try back through replacement Tommaso Allan, but England replied immediately as Elliot Daly put the finishing touches on a pressure-relieving win for Eddie Jones' side.

Monty Ioane beats Owen Farrell to score the first try of the game

Italy registered the first points of the game after less than three minutes when, playing under a penalty advantage, Jacopo Trulla got on the outside of Watson and drew Daly to release Ioane for the perfect start for the visitors.

Garbisi missed the conversion, and England were only two points behind shortly after when Farrell slotted a penalty after Danilo Fischetti failed to release the ball carrier at the tackle.

England were back on the front foot when Henry Slade grubbered through the defence and George Ford gathered before being brought down near the line. When Italy were penalised right on their line, England took it quickly rather than go for goal, and second-rower Hill wrestled over from close range to vindicate the decision.

Watson scored tries either side of half-time at Twickenham

Farrell missed the conversion, and Italy drew level at the end of the first quarter after Luke Cowan-Dickie failed to stay on his feet when attempting to steal the ball and Garbisi slotted the resulting penalty kick.

England went out in front again when the ball was worked to the right and Watson received a pass on the touchline from Hill then stepped inside the final two defenders to go under the poles and give Farrell an easy conversion.

With a minute of the first half remaining, Farrell once again turned down the points in favour of a kick to the corner, and after the ball was sent right from the lineout, play swept back to the left, with May's incredible aerial finish giving the home side a 12-point lead at the break.

Jonny May's acrobatics earned him a try at Twickenham

Garbisi bagged another three points for Italy early in the second stanza, but soon after Watson had his second try after intercepting the ball on an Italian attack to race over untouched for another easy Farrell conversion.

Replacement flanker Willis, making his Six Nations debut, burrowed over for England's fifth on the hour mark to make it 34-11, but left the field barely five minutes later after suffering a gruesome-looking knee injury when cleared out at a ruck.

Italy were next on the board through an Allan try, but England replied immediately courtesy of Daly who got on the end of a looping pass from Dan Robson as England finished in style to make amends for their opening-weekend loss to Scotland.

For Italy, it was a 29th consecutive Six Nations loss, and their job does not get much easier as they host Ireland next, while England's third-round task is a trip to Cardiff to take on Wales.