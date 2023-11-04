England 33-12 New Zealand: Red Roses clinch WXV1 title with revenge win over Black Ferns

Red Roses captain Marlie Packer lifts the WXV1 trophy after England were too strong for New Zealand

The Red Roses clinched the inaugural WXV1 title with a revenge 33-12 victory over the Black Ferns in New Zealand, a year on from their defeat in the Women's Rugby World Cup final.

England scored tries through Alex Matthews, Lark Atkin-Davies, Sarah Bern, Morwenna Talling and Zoe Aldcroft to secure a bonus-point success, after previous wins vs Australia and Canada.

Kennedy Simon and Katelyn Vahaakolo replied for the Black Ferns either side of half-time, but they were thoroughly second best.

The clash, which took place in New Zealand at Mount Smart Stadium in Auckland, is almost exactly 12 months on from the Red Roses' agonising 34-31 World Cup final defeat at a sold out Eden Park - also in Auckland - with 14 players.

England captain Marlie Packer was named 2023 World Rugby Women's 15s Player of the Year at the conclusion of the fixture too.

Sarah Bern was among the try scorers as England scored five tries vs the Black Ferns

The sides faced off in Auckland almost exactly a year on from New Zealand's World Cup final win in the same city

England made the perfect start with back-row Matthews grabbing the first of five tries in the fourth minute, and the lead was soon increased by a second through hooker Atkin-Davies.

They crossed for a third in the 23rd minute, a simple finish Bern, before full-back Ellie Kildunne was denied when replays showed her foot in touch before she went over.

New Zealand got on the board two minutes before half-time, Simon scoring their first try, and a second in the 49th minute from Vahaakolo fuelled hopes of a comeback from the hosts as they made it 19-12.

But Talling finished off a period of England pressure with a fourth try and Aldcroft made sure of the victory before the unlucky Kildunne had another effort chalked off.

What they said...

England captain Marlie Packer said...

"I am super proud of all the girls. We grew as a group and beating New Zealand in their own backyard, there is no better feeling.

"We have had new backroom staff and we have grown off the pitch. They keep challenging us and we go with positive intent.

"Our goal is to grow to 2025 [Rugby World Cup 2025 hosted by England], that is our Everest but we are trying to inspire more players in the game that we love."

England interim coach Louis Deacon said...

"I am massively proud, they are a new group and they have grown week on week.

"They were outstanding today, but there is a long way to go. We are on a journey and John Mitchell [incoming Red Roses head coach] has a few things in place. It is really exciting."