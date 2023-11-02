Marlie Packer and Abby Dow named on four-player World Rugby women's player of the year shortlist

Marlie Packer holds aloft the Women's Six Nations trophy after the Red Roses sealed the grand slam against France in April

England team-mates Marlie Packer and Abby Dow are in the running to be crowned World Rugby's women's player of the year on Saturday.

Red Roses captain Packer and wing Dow have been nominated for the prestigious award in a year they helped England win a fifth consecutive Six Nations title.

They feature as part of a four-player shortlist, with the winner to be presented with the award after the conclusion of England's final WXV1 fixture against New Zealand at the Go Media Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, which kicks off at 6am UK time on Saturday.

Packer, who will earn her 99th international cap, and Dow have been named as part of Saturday's Red Roses line-up.

New Zealand fly half Ruahei Demant, who won the award in 2022, and France centre Gabrielle Vernier complete the nomination list.

Packer is the leading try-scorer in women's Test rugby this year with 11, while Dow has six tries including four in a single Six Nations game against Italy.

Abby Dow scored four tries in England's 68-5 victory over Italy in the 2023 Six Nations

Demant, meanwhile, is aiming to become the first two-time winner of the award.

World Rugby chairman Sir Bill Beaumont said: "The past year has seen some momentous steps forward for the women's game with more full-time contracts, record-breaking crowds, the announcement of the first-ever dedicated international release window and, of course, the inaugural WXV competition which has seen the very best women's teams competing across three levels and in three regions around the globe.

"A huge congratulations and thank you to all those nominated today who are not only inspiring fans and players on the field with their tenacious performances and infectious spirit but outside of the game with the incredible work they carry out in their communities."

The shortlists for the women's breakthrough player of the year and international rugby players women's try of the year were also confirmed, with Saturday's announcements of the winners to complete this year's World Rugby Awards after it was decided that the final lists would be named as late as possible in order to take into account the performances at the inaugural WXV tournament.

Scotland's Francesca McGhie is in the running for breakthrough player of the year.