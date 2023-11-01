Red Roses make two changes to starting team to face New Zealand in final WXV1 fixture

Tatyana Heard comes in as one of two changes to face New Zealand in WXV1

Interim head coach Louis Deacon has made two changes to his Red Roses side to face hosts New Zealand on Saturday in their final WXV1 fixture.

In addition to two changes in the starting team, a further three changes come among the replacements bench.

In the backs, inside-centre Tatyana Heard comes in to start, while lock Rosie Galligan is also brought into the forward pack in an otherwise unchanged starting XV from last weekend's 45-12 win over Canada.

Hooker Amy Cokayne, back-row Sarah Beckett and fly-half Megan Jones are named as replacements.

Lock Rosie Galligan also comes in to start for the Red Roses

Ellie Kildunne, Abby Dow and Claudia MacDonald continue in the back three and Helena Rowland is at outside-centre. Natasha Hunt and Holly Aitchison link up in the half-back positions once again.

The front row of Mackenzie Carson, Lark Atkin-Davies and Sarah Bern remains, and second row Zoe Aldcroft is partnered by Galligan.

Captain Marlie Packer will run out for the 99th time in an England jersey. Morwenna Talling and Alex Matthews complete the back-row.

England captain Marlie Packer will win her 99th Test cap

Interim head coach Deacon said: "As a group, we have developed immensely over the past 15 weeks on and off the field, and I am proud of the progress we have made.

"We have enjoyed each other's company and experienced the trials and tribulations of a long campaign together. Everyone has bought into the direction we want to go and, to date, we have reaped the rewards on pitch for our efforts.

"We have an opportunity to take another step forward on Saturday night against the tournament hosts and it's one we are relishing."

Red Roses: 15 Ellie Kildunne, 14 Abby Dow, 13 Helena Rowland, 12 Tatyana Heard, 11 Claudia MacDonald, 10 Holly Aitchison, 9 Natasha Hunt; 1 Mackenzie Carson, 2 Lark Atkin-Davies, 3 Sarah Bern, 4 Zoe Aldcroft, 5 Rosie Galligan, 6 Morwenna Talling, 7 Marlie Packer (c), 8 Alex Matthews.

Replacements: 16 Amy Cokayne, 17 Hannah Botterman, 18 Maud Muir, 19 Sarah Beckett, 20 Maisy Allen, 21 Ella Wyrwas, 22 Megan Jones, 23 Jess Breach