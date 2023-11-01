Red Roses make two changes to starting team to face New Zealand in final WXV1 fixture
Inside-centre Tatyana Heard and lock Rosie Galligan come in to start for England's Red Roses vs New Zealand on Saturday in final WXV1 clash; Hooker Amy Cokayne, back-row Sarah Beckett and fly-half Megan Jones are brought into squad as replacements; Captain Marlie Packer to win 99th cap
Last Updated: 01/11/23 10:40pm
Interim head coach Louis Deacon has made two changes to his Red Roses side to face hosts New Zealand on Saturday in their final WXV1 fixture.
In addition to two changes in the starting team, a further three changes come among the replacements bench.
In the backs, inside-centre Tatyana Heard comes in to start, while lock Rosie Galligan is also brought into the forward pack in an otherwise unchanged starting XV from last weekend's 45-12 win over Canada.
Hooker Amy Cokayne, back-row Sarah Beckett and fly-half Megan Jones are named as replacements.
Ellie Kildunne, Abby Dow and Claudia MacDonald continue in the back three and Helena Rowland is at outside-centre. Natasha Hunt and Holly Aitchison link up in the half-back positions once again.
The front row of Mackenzie Carson, Lark Atkin-Davies and Sarah Bern remains, and second row Zoe Aldcroft is partnered by Galligan.
Captain Marlie Packer will run out for the 99th time in an England jersey. Morwenna Talling and Alex Matthews complete the back-row.
Interim head coach Deacon said: "As a group, we have developed immensely over the past 15 weeks on and off the field, and I am proud of the progress we have made.
"We have enjoyed each other's company and experienced the trials and tribulations of a long campaign together. Everyone has bought into the direction we want to go and, to date, we have reaped the rewards on pitch for our efforts.
"We have an opportunity to take another step forward on Saturday night against the tournament hosts and it's one we are relishing."
Red Roses: 15 Ellie Kildunne, 14 Abby Dow, 13 Helena Rowland, 12 Tatyana Heard, 11 Claudia MacDonald, 10 Holly Aitchison, 9 Natasha Hunt; 1 Mackenzie Carson, 2 Lark Atkin-Davies, 3 Sarah Bern, 4 Zoe Aldcroft, 5 Rosie Galligan, 6 Morwenna Talling, 7 Marlie Packer (c), 8 Alex Matthews.
Replacements: 16 Amy Cokayne, 17 Hannah Botterman, 18 Maud Muir, 19 Sarah Beckett, 20 Maisy Allen, 21 Ella Wyrwas, 22 Megan Jones, 23 Jess Breach