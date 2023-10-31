Warren Gatland backs Andy Farrell to coach British and Irish Lions in Australia for 2025

Andy Farrell was Lions defence coach under Warren Gatland on successful tours to Australia in 2013 and New Zealand in 2017

Warren Gatland has announced he will not be putting his name forward to coach the British and Irish Lions in Australia in 2025, and has backed Ireland head coach Andy Farrell to do so.

The Wales head coach, who led the Lions their last three tours Australia (2013), New Zealand (2017) and South Africa (2021), picking up a series win, draw and loss respectively, confirmed the news writing in his column for The Telegraph.

"A few weeks ago, I was asked by Nigel Walker, Wales' director of rugby, if I was interested in putting my name forward to be head coach for the next tour in Australia in 2025," Gatland said.

"It did not take long to get back to him. I told him I was not going to put my name forward. I told Nigel that I would have no problem if any of my support staff were to be asked to be involved as I would see it as a great experience for them.

"But I think it is the opportunity now for someone else to be head coach and Andy Farrell would have my backing for the job.

"You cannot deny what Ireland have achieved as a nation over the last few years and you are starting to see the fruition of the alignment between the Irish provinces and the union. There is no doubt that Andy has done a fantastic job.

"Even though Ireland lost their quarter-final to New Zealand, it was an epic match and it could have gone either way. And that is sport. Everyone always just looks at results rather than what teams have achieved and the progress they have made.

"Andy has got really good man-management skills, has huge experience in the game as a professional from a young age in rugby league and I have a huge amount of respect for him as a person and as a coach.

"He was a key member of my Lions coaching teams on the tours of 2013 and 2017 and I wanted him again for the South Africa tour.

"Unfortunately I was told Ireland were not keen on releasing him because of the need to develop another fly-half behind Johnny Sexton - even though there was an opportunity for him to go to South Africa, who were in their World Cup pool, and get a close-up look at them over seven weeks.

"I passionately believe that all the home unions should make their coaches available for the Lions if asked. If nothing else it is a great opportunity to develop as a coach, share ideas and learn from each other."

Ireland's head coach Farrell was named world coach of the year on Sunday for his achievements with the side in 2023

Farrell, 48, guided Ireland to a Six Nations Grand Slam earlier this year and to a No 1 world ranking between July 2022 and October 2023, but his side were knocked out of the World Cup in the quarter-finals by New Zealand, who went on to lose to South Africa in the final.

Ireland were also unbeaten all year until that agonising 28-24 defeat to the All Blacks, as part of an extended 17-Test winning run that dated back to July 2022 and their 2-1 series victory over the All Blacks in New Zealand, and included beating eventual winners South Africa at the World Cup in Pool B.

The Lions will tour Australia between June 28 - August 2 2025, and will play their three Tests vs the Wallabies in Brisbane on July 19, Melbourne on July 26 and Sydney on August 2.