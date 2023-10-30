Ireland's Andy Farrell named world coach of year, New Zealand's Ardie Savea player of year | Only one South Africa player in team of year

Ireland's Andy Farrell was named world coach of the year, with New Zealand's Ardie Savea player of the year

Ireland's Andy Farrell has been named world coach of the year at the annual World Rugby awards, while New Zealand's Ardie Savea scooped the player of the year. World Cup winners South Africa saw just one player named in the team of the year.

The 48-year-old Farrell guided Ireland to a Six Nations Grand Slam earlier this year and to a No 1 world ranking between July 2022 and October 2023, but his side were knocked out of the World Cup in the quarter-finals by New Zealand, who went on to lose to South Africa in the final.

Ireland were also unbeaten all year in a 12-Test winning run until that agonising 28-24 defeat to the All Blacks, as part of an extended 17-Test winning run that dates back to July 2022 and their 2-1 series victory over the All Blacks in New Zealand, and included beating eventual winners South Africa at the World Cup in Pool B.

Ireland enjoyed a magnificent run into the World Cup, beating South Africa twice, but lost out to New Zealand in the quarters

All Blacks No 8 Ardie Savea was named player of the year ahead of Ireland centre Bundee Aki, France scrum-half Antoine Dupont and South Africa second-row Eben Etzebeth, after a superbly consistent 12 months personally.

"I would like to thank World Rugby for this recognition and congratulate the other nominees for their efforts this year," Farrell said on Monday.

"Coaching is a demanding and hugely rewarding profession, with many highs and lows, and in accepting this award, I would like to pay tribute to the players and wider coaching and support staff who work tirelessly to bring success to Irish rugby.

"I am incredibly proud to work with such a talented and committed group.

"This award is recognition for all those involved in Irish rugby and our incredible supporters who travel near and far to support us. I am honoured to accept this award on their behalf."

At the awards, Savea said: "Very blessed and very grateful.

"For an individual to stand out, it's based off the foundation that's the team. Massive shout out to Foz (Ian Foster, head coach), skip (Sam Cane, captain) and my (All Blacks) brothers, and the journey that we've been through."

Savea has been sensational for the All Blacks this year, in attack and defence

Savea started in 11 of New Zealand's 12 Tests this year, being rested against Uruguay during the World Cup. He led New Zealand in the tournament for offloads and was a stalwart in defence.

In the final, he led everyone on the field with 21 carries and took over the captaincy after Cane was red-carded in the 29th minute as 14-player New Zealand just lost 12-11.

New Zealand wing Mark Telea was awarded the world breakthrough player of the year.

South Africa's Etzebeth was the only player from their side to be included in the team of the year, as Ireland (five), France (five) and New Zealand (four) each had healthy representation:

World Rugby Team of the Year: 15 Thomas Ramos (France), 14 Damian Penaud (France), 13 Garry Ringrose (Ireland), 12 Bundee Aki (Ireland), 11 Will Jordan (New Zealand), 10 Richie Mo'unga (New Zealand), 9 Antoine Dupont (France); 1 Cyril Baille (France), 2 Dan Sheehan (Ireland), 3 Tadhg Furlong (Ireland), 4 Eben Etzebeth (South Africa), 5 Scott Barrett (New Zealand), 6 Caelan Doris (Ireland), 7 Charles Ollivon (France), 8 Ardie Savea (New Zealand).

South Africa lock Eben Etzebeth was the only member of their squad awarded

Scotland wing Duhan van der Merwe won try of the year for his long-range solo effort against England during the Six Nations.

The sevens players of the year were Tyla Nathan-Wong from series champion New Zealand and Rodrigo Isgo from series runner-up Argentina.

The major women's awards will given out after the WXV ends.