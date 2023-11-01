Alun Wyn Jones will captain Barbarians against Wales on Saturday in his Principality farewell

Alun Wyn Jones, the world's most-capped player and Wales' former captain, will lead the Barbarians out at the Principality Stadium for one last time when they face Wales in Cardiff on Saturday.

The 38-year-old, who won 158 Test caps for Wales and a further 12 for the British and Irish Lions, announced his international retirement in May before a possible fifth World Cup tournament.

But he will make a final international swansong on Saturday when he leads out a Barbarians XV who are being coached by Eddie Jones, who recently resigned as Australia boss, and incoming New Zealand coach Scott Robertson.

Fellow former Wales captain Justin Tipuric joins Alun Wyn Jones in the Barbarians side.

Alun Wyn Jones made his Barbarians debut in May at Twickenham, and discussing what it means to play for the side, the two-time World Rugby Player of the Year nominee said: "Everyone is here just to play really. We still have got to defend and have a bit of structure and all that sort of thing.

"But to be able to pull a jersey on (is special). It's funny we talk about connection in attack but actually it's similar when you play club or country, but it (is) more so in Baa-Baas, which is surreal by the way, more connected.

"It resonates for some reason particularly as players. I think because as you get higher up the ladder you get a lot of Ts to cross and Is to dot. When you get to the Baa-Baas it's like, here's a ball and it might be a pint or two, you have fun. But you know what you're representing and what you're connected to."

Eddie Jones returns after Australia resignation

Eddie Jones will be in charge of the Barbarians, days after stepping down as Australia head coach having been the first Wallabies coach to fail to reach the Rugby World Cup knockouts.

Former Australia head coach Eddie Jones will take charge of the Barbarians against Wales

The former England head coach had returned to the Australia job in January, but poor performances at the World Cup - which included a heavy defeat to Wales (40-6) and a shock defeat to Fiji (15-22) - led to the 63-year-old resigning from the position. He will leave the role on November 25.

Former Wales internationals Jamie Robert and Mark Jones, along with England World Cup winner Will Greenwood, will be assistant coaches for the Barbarians.

Hooper reunites with Eddie Jones after missing World Cup

Former Australia captain Michael Hooper is reunited with Eddie Jones in the Barbarians squad having been left out of the Wallabies' World Cup squad.

Hooper lines up in the back row alongside Tipuric, while Angus Bell, Taniela Tupou, Rob Valentini, Andew Kellaway and Ben Donalson are all part of the Barbarians' matchday squad from Australia's World Cup party.

Michael Hooper is set to return after missing out at the Rugby World Cup

Fiji pair Simione Kuruvoli and Ilaisa Droasese, and Argentina fly-half Nicolas Sanchez are also part of the Barbarians having featured in the Rugby World Cup quarterfinals.

Barbarians XV to face Wales

15. Ilasia Droasese (Fiji); 14. Shaun Stevenson (New Zealand), 13. Len Ikitau (Australia), 12. Izaia Perese (Australia), 11. Selestino Ravutaumada (Fiji); 10. Nicolas Sanchez (Argentina), 9. Simione Kuruvoli (Fiji); 1. Joe Moody (New Zealand), 2. Tevita Ikanivere (Fiji), 3. Taniela Tupou (Australia), 4. Rob Leota (Australia), 5. Alun Wyn Jones (Wales, captain), 6. Justin Tipuric (Wales), 7. Michael Hooper (Australia), 8. Rob Valetini (Australia).

Replacements: 16. Angus Bell (Australia), 17. Asafo Aumua (New Zealand), 18. Peni Ravai (Fiji), 19. Api Ratuniyarawa (Fiji), 20. Tom Hooper (Australia), 21. Lautaro Bazan Velez (Argentina), 22. Ben Donaldson (Australia), 23. Andrew Kellaway (Australia).