England Women 56-15 New Zealand Women: Amy Cokayne hat-trick helps Red Roses go back to back against New Zealand

Amy Cokayne celebrates a try in England's win over New Zealand

A hat-trick from birthday girl Amy Cokayne helped England become the first team to score over a half-century of points against New Zealand in Sunday's 56-15 win in Northampton.

Hooker Cokayne's double, along one from Ellie Kildunne and a penalty try which resulted in Kendra Cocksedge being sin-binned, plus three conversions from Zoe Harrison, put the Red Roses into a 28-0 lead at half-time.

England's player of the match grabbed her third try at Franklin's Gardens after the break, with Leanne Infante, replacement Lark Davies and Abby Dow also going over as Simon Middleton's side followed up the previous week's 43-12 win in Exeter with another impressive triumph.

Cokayne opened the scoring off the back of a powerful drive from the line-out, which would be a useful weapon for the Red Roses all afternoon, with nine minutes played.

The second arrived soon after New Zealand failed to make the required 10 metres from the restart and from another line-out, England worked a fine attack which saw Holly Aitchison send full-back Kildunne over.

That was followed by the penalty try when Black Ferns scrum-half Cocksedge was deemed to have deliberately knocked on and another line-out drive led to Cokayne grabbing her second to put the hosts firmly in control at the break.

England continued their relentless assault on the New Zealand back-line as Cokayne completed her hat-trick after break, before winger Woodman finally broke the Black Ferns' duck, followed by centre Fluhler adding one too.

The visitors continued to be let down by errors though and England increased their advantage when scrum-half Infante snaffled the ball from an overthrown New Zealand line-out to finish.

Abby Dow raced over for England's eighth and final try with fly-half Harrison maintaining her 100 per cent accuracy with her conversions.

But England will still see scope for improvement after the visitors had the final say with Woodman pushing over in the dying seconds.