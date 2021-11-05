England Women vs New Zealand Women: Poppy Cleall captains Red Roses vs Black Ferns in Northampton

Poppy Cleall will captain England for the first time vs New Zealand on Sunday

England No 8 Poppy Cleall will captain the Red Roses for the first time on Sunday when she leads out the side against New Zealand in Northampton.

Scrum-half Leanne Infante has been named as vice-captain by head coach Simon Middleton.

Sunday's Test is the second of back-to-back clashes between the first- and second-ranked sides in the world, and will take place at Franklin's Gardens.

In their first outing, the Red Roses recorded a 43-12 victory over the Black Ferns in front of 9,748 fans at Sandy Park in Exeter last Sunday.

The Red Roses comfortably beat the Black Ferns 43-12 in Exeter last week

In other team news, Harlequins duo Vickii Cornborough and Amy Cokayne join tighthead prop Sarah Bern in a revised front row.

Zoe Harrison, who was named player of the match last weekend, continues at fly-half, with Helena Rowland making up the 10-12 axis.

Fresh from her try-scoring debut, Holly Aitchison retains her place at outside centre with Zoe Aldcroft and Abbie Ward as locks.

Worcester Warriors' Alex Matthews comes in at blindside flanker. while Marlie Packer is at openside.

Ellie Kildunne, Abby Dow and Lydia Thompson once again make up the back three, while Sarah Hunter and Sarah McKenna are among the finishers alongside newly-capped Maud Muir.

"We were absolutely delighted with the performance and the result last week. We were really proud of the players and it was a privilege to be part of such a special occasion at Sandy Park," head coach Middleton said on Friday.

"We know this weekend is another huge game but it's one we've prepared well for in Northampton and it's that preparation that gives us the confidence and belief that we can perform not only to the same level but hopefully even higher this weekend.

England Women's head coach Simon Middleton spoke on Friday of spreading the leadership and opportunities throughout his squad

"Developing leadership across the squad is really important and we've named Poppy as captain and Leanne as vice-captain for this game. With less than a year to go until the World Cup, it's important our leadership group is broad and we see both of them as falling into this category.

"We've made a number of changes to the starting XV as it's important the broader squad are exposed to rugby at the very highest level.

"We're looking forward to seeing how Zoe (Aldcroft) and Abbie (Ward) fare as it's a new lock pairing.

"Alex Matthews comes into the starting XV while Zoe Harrison and Helena Rowland have combined at 10-12 for club and country previously so we're looking forward to seeing how they go again

"Maud Muir continues to impress, she went well on her debut last weekend and deservedly goes again for us this week.

"Playing against New Zealand is always a big occasion. They have quality players across their group and like us are fiercely proud of playing for their country, make no mistake this weekend will be tougher than last but we are more than ready.

"Lastly, we're really looking forward to playing at Franklin's Gardens. Northampton is a proper rugby hotbed, a magnificent stadium to play in and all the players and staff can't wait for Sunday's game."



England Women: 15 Ellie Kildunne, 14 Lydia Thompson, 13 Holly Aitchison, 12 Helena Rowland, 11 Abby Dow, 10 Zoe Harrison, 9 Leanne Infante; 1 Vickii Cornborough, 2 Amy Cokayne, 3 Sarah Bern, 4 Zoe Aldcroft, 5 Abbie Ward, 6 Alex Matthews, 7 Marlie Packer, 8 Poppy Cleall (c)

Replacements: 16 Lark Davies, 17 Hannah Botterman, 18 Maud Muir, 19 Harriet Millar-Mills, 20 Sarah Hunter, 21 Claudia MacDonald, 22 Lagi Tuima, 23 Sarah McKenna.