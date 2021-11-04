Alun Wyn Jones: Wales head coach Wayne Pivac expects captain to miss 2022 Six Nations

Alun Wyn Jones suffered a shoulder injury in Wales' defeat to New Zealand

Wayne Pivac has said Wales are likely to be without Alun Wyn Jones for next year's Six Nations after he suffered a shoulder injury in the defeat to New Zealand.

Jones will now undergo shoulder surgery after being injured during last Saturday's Autumn Nations Series opener against the All Blacks.

It is the same shoulder he hurt ahead of the British and Irish Lions' South Africa tour earlier this year, although on that occasion, he made a startling recovery and featured in all three Tests.

"I don't think he will be available for the Six Nations," Wales head coach Pivac, whose team begin the defence of their Six Nations crown against Ireland in February, said.

"You learn a lot about the worth of people when they are not there. I think a lot of people take Alun Wyn for granted - he has always been there and got seniority.

"That leadership is really important. The essence is on others to step up and take that role on."

Jones, 36, would have won his 150th Wales cap against world champions South Africa on Saturday, and he remains an integral part of Pivac's plans, with a return to playing likely before the 2021/22 season ends.

❝It's a different challenge to New Zealand❞



Wales head coach Wayne Pivac gives his thoughts on facing the @Springboks this Saturday at @principalitysta. pic.twitter.com/6vhz7lvepu — Welsh Rugby Union 🏉 (@WelshRugbyUnion) November 4, 2021

The New Zealander believes it is realistic for Jones to keep aiming for a place in the Wales squad at the next Rugby World Cup in France in two years' time.

"The intention is always to see if Al can get to the World Cup," Pivac said. "I think it's a realistic goal, personally.

"You've just got to see him in training and when he is playing, the efforts he puts in. I don't see anything going anywhere near backwards in terms of his performances.

"A bit of time off, we spoke about this before Al left camp. It's not ideal for him. We are all looking forward to him playing 150 Test matches for Wales."