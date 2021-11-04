Autumn Nations Series: Ellis Jenkins set for long-awaited Wales return in clash with South Africa

Ellis Jenkins last played for Wales in 2018

Ellis Jenkins will make his first Wales appearance for three years in Saturday's Autumn Nations Series game against world champions South Africa.

The Cardiff flanker suffered a serious knee injury during Wales' 2018 autumn victory over the Springboks and was sidelined from all rugby for 26 months, but he now returns to Test action in one of six changes from last weekend's 54-16 defeat to New Zealand.

Jenkins replaces shoulder injury victim Ross Moriarty, while Will Rowlands takes over from skipper Alun Wyn Jones in the second row. Jonathan Davies captains the team in Jones' absence, and there are starts for Louis Rees-Zammit, Nick Tompkins, Dan Biggar and Rhys Carre.

Jonathan Davies leads Wales against the current Rugby World Cup Champions, the @springboks in their second fixture of the #AutumnNationsSeries.

Recent history in the fixture is on Wales' side after claiming four successive home wins against the Springboks, with South Africa not having triumphed in Cardiff since 2013, and head coach Wayne Pivac is pleased to have some key members of his side back.

"South Africa coming to town, as world champions, offers a different challenge to New Zealand," Pivac said.

"They have got a massive forward pack - they are big across the park, really - and they bring a huge aerial threat, so it is going to be a different challenge.

"It is a big Test match and we need to get what we think is the best side out there."

Like Moriarty, Jones faces shoulder surgery and a lengthy period out after being hurt during the defeat to the All Blacks, while fellow British and Irish Lions Taulupe Faletau, Ken Owens, George North, Justin Tipuric and Josh Navidi are also sidelined.

The absence of those missing players is partially offset by the return of Saracens centre Tompkins, Gloucester wing Rees-Zammit and Northampton Saints fly-half Biggar, who were unavailable for the All Blacks fixture as it fell outside World Rugby's autumn international window - and Gallagher Premiership clubs do not release non-English players to feature in those games.

Dan Biggar is among the England-based players available for Wales again

Rees-Zammit is preferred to Owen Lane, with Biggar in for Gareth Anscombe, who drops to the bench, as Wales take on a South Africa team which beat New Zealand in the Rugby Championship last month.

Pivac's replacements, meanwhile, include uncapped South Africa-born Ulster hooker Bradley Roberts. He was drafted into the national squad last week and qualifies for Wales through his paternal grandmother.

Wales team to face South Africa

15. Johnny McNicholl; 14. Louis Rees-Zammit, 13. Jonathan Davies (captain), 12. Nick Tompkins, 11. Josh Adams; 10. Dan Biggar, 9. Tomos Williams; 1. Rhys Carre, 2. Ryan Elias, 3. Tomas Francis, 4. Will Rowlands, 5. Adam Beard, 6. Ellis Jenkins, 7. Taine Basham, 8. Aaron Wainwright.

Replacements: 16. Bradley Roberts, 17. Wyn Jones, 18. WillGriff John, 19. Ben Carter, 20. Seb Davies, 21. Gareth Davies, 22. Gareth Anscombe, 23. Liam Williams.