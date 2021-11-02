Alun Wyn Jones, Taulupe Faletau and Ross Moriarty out of Wales' autumn internationals

Alun Wyn Jones sustained the shoulder injury in the defeat to New Zealand

Alun Wyn Jones, Taulupe Faletau and Ross Moriarty have been ruled out of Wales' remaining autumn internationals.

Scans showed both Jones and Moriarty will require surgery after picking up shoulder injuries in Saturday's defeat to New Zealand, with an estimated recovery period of several months.

Faletau has also been released from the Wales squad after sustaining an ankle injury while training at Bath.

Wales look set to have Liam Williams and Ellis Jenkins in the selection mix for Saturday's Autumn Nations Series clash with South Africa.

Wales also confirmed centre Willis Halaholo is set to re-join the squad on Friday after spending 10 days in isolation after testing positive for Covid-19.

Cardiff Rugby's Shane Lewis-Hughes and Ospreys' Rhys Davies have been called into the squad.

Lewis-Hughes, 23, has three Test caps since making his international debut against Scotland in October 2020. He also featured against Ireland and England in last year's Autumn Nations Cup.

Lock Davies, 22, made Wales' summer squad but is yet to make his senior debut.

Taulupe Faletau is leaving Bath at the end of the season

Earlier on Tuesday, Bath confirmed Faletau will leave the Gallagher Premiership club at the end of this season "for an unnamed Welsh side".

Bath said: "The number eight has his sights set on the 2023 World Cup and will return to the Welsh region in order to put himself in the best possible position to perform for his country."

Faletau added: "I will leave Bath at the end of the season with fond memories, both professionally and personally, plus two Bath-born sons.

"Bath has been a brilliant club for me over the years and I owe it a lot.

"I will miss the team and everyone at the club, but my heart is set on returning to Wales and hopefully continuing my international playing ambitions. It feels like the right time for me and my family to return home."