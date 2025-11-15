England 33-19 New Zealand: All Blacks drought ended as Steve Borthwick's side go 10 in row

England fly-half George Ford celebrates after the final whistle confirms victory over New Zealand

England arrested a 13-year wait for victory over New Zealand on home soil with a statement 33-19 victory at a rejoicing Twickenham.

An expectant Allianz Stadium was silenced within 18 minutes as tries from Leicester Fainga'anuku and Codie Taylor in three minutes saw the All Blacks race into a 12-0 lead.

But England would only trail by a point at the break, with Ollie Lawrence's bulldozing try and two intelligent drop-goals from the boot of George Ford transforming the complexion of the game.

Second-half tries from Sam Underhill and Fraser Dingwall saw England seize control and they would not give up the lead again despite Will Jordan's try giving hope to an All Blacks comeback.

Three more points from the boot of Ford kicked England into a crucial two-score lead with five minutes remaining before Tom Roebuck scored England's fourth try to put the All Blacks to bed once and for all.

Not since 2012 has Twickenham savoured victory over the All Blacks but this spirited comeback did the job, securing a 10th successive Test victory and arguably the greatest of Steve Borthwick's three-year reign.

England stare down the Haka before kick-off at Twickenham

England's greatest day under Borthwick as All Blacks beaten

After accepting the challenge of the All Blacks' Haka in an inverted V shape, England, marshalled by the inspired fly-half Ford, carried hard as they gave New Zealand's defence a thorough early examination.

But England's start lacked the clinical finishing touch-an instinct the All Blacks displayed in abundance as they exposed defensive frailties out wide before Fainga'anuku burrowed over.

Ollie Lawrence scores England's first try against New Zealand

England compounded the early setback when Ford kicked the restart out on the full, before Cam Roigard's superb 50/22 from the base of the resulting scrum sent New Zealand into the 22, where hooker Taylor went over unopposed in the corner.

Freddie Steward departed with a head injury, ushering Marcus Smith onto the field, and the full-back was soon involved as Ben Earl launched a counter-attack that ended with Feyi-Waboso being stopped just short of the line.

But England would not be denied and finally got on the board, the marauding Lawrence blasting through two tackles for their first score on 25 minutes, before Ford's drop-goal double cut New Zealand's lead to just one point at half-time.

Fraser Dingwall celebrates after scoring England's third try against the All Blacks

England took full advantage of All Blacks hooker Taylor's sin-binning for hands in the ruck, hitting the front for the first time soon when Underhill forced his way over.

Ford had a try ruled out for a knock-on but England's momentum was now uncontainable as Dingwall's 55th-minute try signalled the tide had turned in the hosts' favour before the so-called 'Pom Squad' had even been introduced from the bench.

New Zealand made a fist of the advantage after Earl was sent to the bin, Jordan sent over unopposed to set up a delicately poised finale, but England extinguished any hopes of a comeback with Ford's penalty and Roebuck's try sealing a famous win.

Tom Roebuck scores England's fourth try to seal victory against New Zealand

Ford: Drop-goals 'always in the plan'

Player of the match, George Ford: "It was a challenging game, we went 12-0 down but came back really well. We had to work a few things out after the yellow card. We had to be calm, composed, give the right messages to the lads.

"I thought we started really well actually but then went 12-0 down, which is just the way it happens sometimes.

"Always the plan [the drop-goals], you want to come away with things when you're in position and keep the scoreboard ticking over."

George Ford connects with a drop goal to reduce England's deficit to New Zealand

Itoje: We are a great side

England captain Maro Itoje: "I believe in this team massively. I think we're a great team, with a great coaching staff and a great squad. Today was a representation of the whole squad.

"It's just about doing the next thing. Sometimes when you go behind, you can get distracted by the scoreline and think about the end result. You just have to concentrate on the next thing.

"So many players were fantastic. The bench did it again, and some. The energy it gives this stadium and the team when we see those guys at the side of the pitch, it's amazing."

England conclude their Autumn Nations Series campaign against Argentina on Sunday at 4.10pm, while New Zealand face Wales in Cardiff on Saturday at 3.10pm.