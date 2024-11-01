New Zealand haka: Ellis Genge says England squad to decide on response ahead of hosting All Blacks on Saturday

England prop Ellis Genge says the squad are to plan and decide on their haka response for Saturday's Test

Ellis Genge says England are to decide on and plan their challenge to the haka after Joe Marler caused a storm by calling for New Zealand's pre-match ritual to be scrapped ahead of Saturday's Test.

Marler has since apologised, saying he "meant no malice", after taking to social media to brand the haka "ridiculous" and stating it should be "binned", but captain Jamie George fears his comments may have "prodded the bear."

George and coach Kevin Sinfield told Sky Sports earlier this week they both "love the haka", with Sinfield even stating current World Rugby rules on haka responses are "rightly so".

All eyes will be on the Maori war dance at Allianz Stadium (Twickenham) on Saturday when the All Blacks launch the Autumn Nations Series - and England could add to the spectacle through their response.

"We'll chat about it later on, we've got a meeting and we'll see what the craic is," Bristol prop Genge said.

"We're not going to start climbing on each other's shoulders, but we'll sit there respectfully and watch it.

"I've only faced it once [in 2022]. It's massive in the history of the game. Most people who aren't necessarily too interested in rugby still know what the haka is.

"It's a massive part of rugby in general. I know some people are divided on it but I quite like it. It's a bit of a challenge. I'm a big fan of it.

"Are you not allowed to advance towards it anyway? I don't know the ruling on it. It's a good part of the game and I don't think we should get rid of it.

"I think you should be able to respond but everyone is respectful when they do. I don't think we have seen anyone take the Michael, so to speak.

"I quite like the impact it has, but it's a challenge isn't it? Obviously we want Twickenham on their feet regardless of whether there's a haka or not. I'm sure they will impact it in their own way."

Barrett: Haka is bigger than rugby - we love it when teams respond and walk forward

New Zealand captain Scott Barrett said on Friday:

"I guess there are always opinions about the haka and its place. It's hugely important to us and has been to the All Blacks for a long time. We get a lot from it.

"It's been a huge part of the All Blacks. It's bigger than rugby in a sense. You speak to people from America and lesser-known rugby nations and they know rugby in New Zealand for the haka, so it is huge for us and unites us.

"In those moments, whatever the [opposition] team brings and you end up facing, you love it.

"If they walk forward it means they are up for the first whistle. If that happens, we know we are in for a good Test match.

"We don't need any extra motivation heading to Twickenham against a team that would desperately love to beat us so we have got to respect what is coming."

England's George and Sinfield back haka

England skipper Jamie George told Sky Sports:

"Joe [Marler] and I don't always agree on everything and we certainly don't agree on this. I'm a massive fan of the haka.

"Growing up a huge rugby fan, I loved it when I was growing up and I've loved the opportunity to face it.

"I love the theatre that it brings, I love the reaction from the fans. I'm a massive fan.

"I think as long as it's [a response] done in a respectful way, that's something that adds to the theatre and spectacle of it all.

"It's a challenge that's been laid down, so how you respond is then up to you as long as you do it in the right way.

"Terrifying is the wrong word. I love it. There are two ways to think of it, you can be terrified or you can stand up tall and think, 'how amazing is this' and take yourself back to telling seven-year-old you that you're stood there facing the haka in front of 82,000 people. There's no feeling like it."

World Rugby rules on haka responses World Rugby rules limit how close opposing teams can get to each other when facing the haka, a Maori war dance, and prevent them from crossing the halfway line. Team positions If both teams plan to perform a cultural challenge, a coin toss determines field positions. The winner can move up to the halfway line, while the other team must stay behind their own 10-metre line. Team separation If only one team is performing a challenge, the other team can't cross the halfway line, and the performing team can't cross their own 10-metre line. Penalties Teams that breach these rules can be fined. For example, in 2019 England were fined £2,000 for crossing the halfway line while facing New Zealand's haka in the Rugby World Cup semi-final. In 2011, France were fined £2,500 for advancing on New Zealand while they performed the haka before the World Cup final.

England coach Kevin Sinfield told Sky Sports:

"I love the haka. I was fortunate enough to face it as a player, fortunate enough in the summer to face it as a coach.

"I think it's a brilliant part of rugby, a brilliant part of professional sport. I think people like to see it, and it represents their culture so it adds a bit more to the game on Saturday.

"I'm sure it will be a special haka this weekend, I'm sure the support at the Allianz Stadium will get right behind the haka when it happens and it's great for our players to experience facing it, so I'm all for it.

"There are laws in place and rightly so [regarding Haka responses]. I don't think what happened in rugby league is normal. I did see the clips from last week but I don't think that's a typical response to a haka.

"I know there have been occasions where similar events have happened, but I think we're quite respectful as a nation and should continue to be so."

England vs New Zealand confirmed teams

England: 15 George Furbank, 14 Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, 13 Henry Slade, 12 Ollie Lawrence, 11 Tommy Freeman, 10 Marcus Smith, 9 Ben Spencer; 1 Ellis Genge, 2 Jamie George (c), 3 Will Stuart, 4 Maro Itoje, 5 George Martin, 6 Chandler Cunningham-South, 7 Tom Curry, 8 Ben Earl.

Replacements: 16 Theo Dan, 17 Fin Baxter, 18 Dan Cole, 19 Nick Isiekwe, 20 Ben Curry, 21 Alex Dombrandt, 22 Harry Randall, 23 George Ford.

All Blacks: 15 Will Jordan, 14 Mark Tele'a, 13 Rieko Ioane, 12 Jordie Barrett, 11 Caleb Clarke, 10 Beauden Barrett, 9 Cortez Ratima; 1 Tamaiti Williams, 2 Codie Taylor, 3 Tyrel Lomax, 4 Scott Barrett, 5 Tupou Vaa'i, 6 Wallace Sititi, 7 Sam Cane, 8 Ardie Savea.

Replacements: 16 Asafo Aumua, 17 Ofa Tu'ungafasi,18 Pasilio Tosi, 19 Patrick Tuipulotu, 20 Samipeni Finau, 21 Cam Roigard, 22 Anton Lienert-Brown, 23 Damian McKenzie

