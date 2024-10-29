Autumn Nations Series: Ben Spencer, Henry Slade, Tom Curry all start for England vs All Blacks

England head coach Steve Borthwick has named his side to face New Zealand in the Autumn Nations Series at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham on Saturday, with Ben Spencer starting at scrum-half.

Spencer has never started a game for England in his international career, but gets the opportunity with Alex Mitchell ruled out for November with a neck injury.

Henry Slade also starts as does Tom Curry, Slade making his return following a shoulder surgery and Curry starting for the first time since his hip injury.

Jamie George will lead England as captain, supported by four vice-captains: Maro Itoje, Ben Earl, Ellis Genge and George Ford.

In the front row, George is named at hooker alongside Genge at loosehead prop and Will Stuart at tighthead. At lock, Itoje partners George Martin. The back row sees Chandler Cunningham-South on the blindside flank, with Tom Curry at openside and Earl at No 8.

In the half-back positions, scrum-half Spencer is then paired with Marcus Smith at 10. The midfield sees Ollie Lawrence named at inside centre with Slade at 13.

In the back three, Immanuel Feyi-Waboso starts on the right wing, with Tommy Freeman on the left and George Furbank selected at full-back to complete the starting line-up.

Theo Dan, Fin Baxter, Dan Cole, Nick Isiekwe, Ben Curry, Alex Dombrandt, Harry Randall and George Ford take their places on a bench made up of six forwards and two backs.

"We're excited for the challenge of playing against one of the best teams in world rugby," said Borthwick.

"We'll need to be accurate, keep our discipline, and maintain a level of intensity throughout the match, from the first whistle to the final moment.

"With just two games at Allianz Stadium in our last 15, it's fantastic to be returning to play in front of our home crowd again. The energy and passion of our supporters always gives the team an extra lift."

England: 15 George Furbank, 14 Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, 13 Henry Slade, 12 Ollie Lawrence, 11 Tommy Freeman, 10 Marcus Smith, 9 Ben Spencer; 1 Ellis Genge, 2 Jamie George (c), 3 Will Stuart, 4 Maro Itoje, 5 George Martin, 6 Chandler Cunningham-South, 7 Tom Curry, 8 Ben Earl.

Replacements: 16 Theo Dan, 17 Fin Baxter, 18 Dan Cole, 19 Nick Isiekwe, 20 Ben Curry, 21 Alex Dombrandt, 22 Harry Randall, 23 George Ford.

