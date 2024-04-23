Autumn Internationals 2024: Fixtures, schedule and kick-off times for England, Wales, Ireland, Scotland and more

The full schedule has been confirmed for rugby's Autumn Internationals, with the giants of the Southern Hemisphere once again coming to take on the Six Nations teams in a busy month of rugby.

England will have Tests against New Zealand and Australia before hosting world champions South Africa, a repeat of their World Cup semi-final, before completing their run of fixtures against Japan.

Six Nations champions Ireland have Friday night matches against New Zealand and Argentina ahead of further games against Fiji and Australia, while the All Blacks' autumn tour also contains trips to France and Italy.

South Africa also take on Scotland and Wales during their three-Test tour, with Scotland having further games against Fiji, Portugal and Australia during a busy November. Wales' meeting with the Springboks follows matches with Fiji and Australia.

Autumn Internationals: Fixtures and UK kick-off times

Saturday November 2

3.10pm England vs New Zealand, Twickenham Stadium

5.40pm Scotland vs Fiji, Murrayfield

Friday November 8

8.10pm - Ireland vs New Zealand, Aviva Stadium

Saturday November 9

3.10pm England vs Australia, Twickenham

5.40pm Italy vs Argentina, TBC

8.10pm France vs Japan, Stade de France

Sunday November 10

1.40pm - Wales vs Fiji, Principality Stadium

4.10pm Scotland vs South Africa, Murrayfield

Friday November 15

8.10pm - Ireland vs Argentina, Aviva Stadium

Saturday November 16

3.10pm Scotland vs Portugal, Murrayfield

5.40pm England vs South Africa, Twickenham

8.10pm France vs New Zealand, Stade de France

Sunday November 17

1.40pm - Italy vs Georgia, TBC

4.10pm - Wales vs Australia, Principality Stadium

Friday November 22

8.10pm France vs Argentina, Stade de France

Saturday November 23

3.10pm - Ireland vs Fiji, Aviva Stadium

5.40pm - Wales vs South Africa, Principality Stadium

8.10pm - Italy vs New Zealand, TBC

Sunday November 24

1.40pm Scotland vs Australia, Murrayfield

4.10pm England vs Japan, Twickenham

Saturday November 30

3.10pm - Ireland vs Australia, Aviva Stadium

